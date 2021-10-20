Schließen

Chemical routes to surface enhanced infrared absorption (SEIRA) substrates

  • Bottom-up strategies for fabricating SEIRA substrates are presented. For this purpose, wet-chemically prepared gold nanoparticles are coated with a polystyrene shell and subsequently self-assembled into different nanostructures such as quasi-hexagonally ordered gold nanoparticle monolayers, double layers, and honeycomb structures. Furthermore elongated gold nanostructures are obtained by sintering of gold nanoparticle double layers. The optical properties of these different gold nanostructures are directly connected to their morphology and geometrical arrangement - leading to surface plasmon resonances from the visible to the infrared wavelength range. Finally, SEIRA enhancement factors are determined. Gold nanoparticle double layers show the best performance as SEIRA substrates.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christoph Stanglmair, Frank NeubrechORCiD, Claudia PacholskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/zpch-2018-1132
ISSN:0942-9352
Title of parent work (English):Zeitschrift für physikalische Chemie : international journal of research in physical chemistry and chemical physics
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:bottom-up; gold nanoparticles; self-assembly; surface enhanced spectroscopy
Volume:232
Issue:9-11
Number of pages:13
First page:1527
Last Page:1539
Funding institution:Baden-Wurttemberg Stiftung (PROTEINSENS); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck Society; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [286735196]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo