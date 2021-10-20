Schließen

Challenges in the quantification of nutrients in soils using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy

  • The quantification of the elemental content in soils with laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) is challenging because of matrix effects strongly influencing the plasma formation and LIBS signal. Furthermore, soil heterogeneity at the micrometre scale can affect the accuracy of analytical results. In this paper, the impact of univariate and multivariate data evaluation approaches on the quantification of nutrients in soil is discussed. Exemplarily, results for calcium are shown, which reflect trends also observed for other elements like magnesium, silicon and iron. For the calibration models, 16 certified reference soils were used. With univariate and multivariate approaches, the calcium mass fractions in 60 soils from different testing grounds in Germany were calculated. The latter approach consisted of a principal component analysis (PCA) of adequately pre-treated data for classification and identification of outliers, followed by partial least squares regression (PLSR) for quantification. For validation, the soils were alsoThe quantification of the elemental content in soils with laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) is challenging because of matrix effects strongly influencing the plasma formation and LIBS signal. Furthermore, soil heterogeneity at the micrometre scale can affect the accuracy of analytical results. In this paper, the impact of univariate and multivariate data evaluation approaches on the quantification of nutrients in soil is discussed. Exemplarily, results for calcium are shown, which reflect trends also observed for other elements like magnesium, silicon and iron. For the calibration models, 16 certified reference soils were used. With univariate and multivariate approaches, the calcium mass fractions in 60 soils from different testing grounds in Germany were calculated. The latter approach consisted of a principal component analysis (PCA) of adequately pre-treated data for classification and identification of outliers, followed by partial least squares regression (PLSR) for quantification. For validation, the soils were also characterised with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP OES) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis. Deviations between the LIBS quantification results and the reference analytical results are discussed.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Madlen RühlmannORCiDGND, Dominique BücheleORCiDGND, Markus OstermannGND, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Thomas SchmidORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sab.2018.05.003
ISSN:0584-8547
Title of parent work (English):Spectrochimica Acta Part B: Atomic Spectroscopy
Subtitle (English):a case study with calcium
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS); Multivariate data analysis; Partial least squares regression (PLSR); Principal component analysis (PCA); Soil
Volume:146
Number of pages:7
First page:115
Last Page:121
Funding institution:Projekttrager Julich (PtJ); Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [031A564]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

