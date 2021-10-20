Dust Phenomena Relating to Airless Bodies
- Airless bodies are directly exposed to ambient plasma and meteoroid fluxes, making them characteristically different from bodies whose dense atmospheres protect their surfaces from such fluxes. Direct exposure to plasma and meteoroids has important consequences for the formation and evolution of planetary surfaces, including altering chemical makeup and optical properties, generating neutral gas and/or dust exospheres, and leading to the generation of circumplanetary and interplanetary dust grain populations. In the past two decades, there have been many advancements in our understanding of airless bodies and their interaction with various dust populations. In this paper, we describe relevant dust phenomena on the surface and in the vicinity of airless bodies over a broad range of scale sizes from to , with a focus on recent developments in this field.
|J. R. Szalay, A. R. Poppe, J. Agarwal, D. Britt, I. Belskaya, M. Horanyi, T. Nakamura, M. Sachse, Frank SpahnORCiDGND
|Airless bodies; Dust; Interplanetary dust
