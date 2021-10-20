Schließen

Sea-level commitment as a gauge for climate policy

  • A well-defined relationship between global mean sea-level rise and cumulative carbon emissions can be used to inform policy about emission limits to prevent dangerous and essentially permanent anthropogenic interference with the climate system.

Author details:Peter U. Clark, Alan C. Mix, Michael Eby, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Joeri Rogelj, Alexander NauelsORCiD, David J. Wrathall
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-018-0226-6
ISSN:1758-678X
ISSN:1758-6798
Title of parent work (English):Nature climate change
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/20
Volume:8
Issue:8
Number of pages:5
First page:653
Last Page:655
Funding institution:NSERCNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada [2017-03775]; Compute Canada; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [1418053]; German Science Foundation DFG grantGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1158]; Oxford Martin School Visiting Fellowship Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

