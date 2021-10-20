Schließen

Sustaining the current or pursuing the new: incumbent digital transformation strategies in the financial service industry

  • Digital transformation (DT) is a major challenge for traditional companies. Despite the term, DT is relatively new; its substance is not: a whole stream of research has examined the relationship between DT and firm performance with contradictory findings. Most of these studies have chosen a linear correlational approach, however, did not analyze the holistic interplay of DT dimensions, leading to firm performance. This applies especially to the mature financial services industry and the future perspectives of traditional financial service providers (FSP). Hence, it remains an open question for both research and practice what DT configurations have a positive impact on firm performance. Against this background, the aim of this exploratory study is to examine how DT dimensions are systemically connected to firm performance of incumbent FSP. Drawing on a qualitative-empirical research approach with case data from 83 FSP, we identify digital configurations along different levels of firm performance. Our findings suggest an evolution ofDigital transformation (DT) is a major challenge for traditional companies. Despite the term, DT is relatively new; its substance is not: a whole stream of research has examined the relationship between DT and firm performance with contradictory findings. Most of these studies have chosen a linear correlational approach, however, did not analyze the holistic interplay of DT dimensions, leading to firm performance. This applies especially to the mature financial services industry and the future perspectives of traditional financial service providers (FSP). Hence, it remains an open question for both research and practice what DT configurations have a positive impact on firm performance. Against this background, the aim of this exploratory study is to examine how DT dimensions are systemically connected to firm performance of incumbent FSP. Drawing on a qualitative-empirical research approach with case data from 83 FSP, we identify digital configurations along different levels of firm performance. Our findings suggest an evolution of digital configurations of FSP, leading to five empirical standard types from which only one managed to establish a profound basis of DT.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Maik DehnertORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-523237
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52323
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (142)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/14
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:Banking; Configurational analysis; Digital transformation; Financial services; Insurance; fsQCA
Number of pages:45
Source:Bus Res 13, 1071–1113 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s40685-020-00136-8
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Funktionsstellen / DV und Statistik Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

