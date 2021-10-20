The CCM1-CCM2 complex controls complementary functions of ROCK1 and ROCK2 that are required for endothelial integrity

Justyna Lisowska, Claudia Jasmin Rödel, Sandra Manet, Yekaterina A. Miroshnikova, Cyril Boyault, Emmanuelle Planus, Richard De Mets, Hsiao-Hui Lee, Olivier Destaing, Hichem Mertani, Gwenola Boulday, Elisabeth Tournier-Lasserve, Martial Balland, Salim Abdelilah-Seyfried, Corinne Albiges-Rizo, Eva Faurobert
- Endothelial integrity relies on a mechanical crosstalk between intercellular and cell-matrix interactions. This crosstalk is compromised in hemorrhagic vascular lesions of patients carrying loss-of-function mutations in cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) genes. RhoA/ROCK-dependent cytoskeletal remodeling is central to the disease, as it causes unbalanced cell adhesion towards increased cell-extracellular matrix adhesions and destabilized cell-cell junctions. This study reveals that CCM proteins directly orchestrate ROCK1 and ROCK2 complementary roles on the mechanics of the endothelium. CCM proteins act as a scaffold, promoting ROCK2 interactions with VE-cadherin and limiting ROCK1 kinase activity. Loss of CCM1 (also known as KRIT1) produces excessive ROCK1-dependent actin stress fibers and destabilizes intercellular junctions. Silencing of ROCK1 but not ROCK2 restores the adhesive and mechanical homeostasis of CCM1 and CCM2-depleted endothelial monolayers, and rescues the cardiovascular defects of ccm1 mutant zebrafish embryos.Endothelial integrity relies on a mechanical crosstalk between intercellular and cell-matrix interactions. This crosstalk is compromised in hemorrhagic vascular lesions of patients carrying loss-of-function mutations in cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) genes. RhoA/ROCK-dependent cytoskeletal remodeling is central to the disease, as it causes unbalanced cell adhesion towards increased cell-extracellular matrix adhesions and destabilized cell-cell junctions. This study reveals that CCM proteins directly orchestrate ROCK1 and ROCK2 complementary roles on the mechanics of the endothelium. CCM proteins act as a scaffold, promoting ROCK2 interactions with VE-cadherin and limiting ROCK1 kinase activity. Loss of CCM1 (also known as KRIT1) produces excessive ROCK1-dependent actin stress fibers and destabilizes intercellular junctions. Silencing of ROCK1 but not ROCK2 restores the adhesive and mechanical homeostasis of CCM1 and CCM2-depleted endothelial monolayers, and rescues the cardiovascular defects of ccm1 mutant zebrafish embryos. Conversely, knocking down Rock2 but not Rock1 in wild-type zebrafish embryos generates defects reminiscent of the ccm1 mutant phenotypes. Our study uncovers the role of the CCM1-CCM2 complex in controlling ROCK1 and ROCK2 to preserve endothelial integrity and drive heart morphogenesis. Moreover, it solely identifies the ROCK1 isoform as a potential therapeutic target for the CCM disease.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Justyna LisowskaORCiD, Claudia Jasmin RödelORCiD, Sandra Manet, Yekaterina A. MiroshnikovaORCiD, Cyril BoyaultORCiD, Emmanuelle PlanusORCiD, Richard De Mets, Hsiao-Hui Lee, Olivier Destaing, Hichem Mertani, Gwenola BouldayORCiD, Elisabeth Tournier-Lasserve, Martial Balland, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND, Corinne Albiges-RizoORCiD, Eva FaurobertORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1242/jcs.216093
|ISSN:
|0021-9533
|ISSN:
|1477-9137
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30030370
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of cell science
|Publisher:
|Company biologists LTD
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/03
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/20
|Tag:
|CCM; Endothelial integrity; Mechanotransduction; ROCK
|Volume:
|131
|Issue:
|15
|Number of pages:
|15
|Funding institution:
|Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR)French National Research Agency (ANR); Ligue Contre le Cancer (LNCC) for Equipe labellisee Ligue 2014; Fondation pour la Recherche Medicale (FRM) for Equipe Labellisee; Fondation ARC; Ligue Regionale contre le CancerLigue nationale contre le cancer; LNCC; FRMFondation pour la Recherche Medicale; Whitaker Foundation Postdoctoral Scholarship; excellence cluster REBIRTH [SFB958]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SE2016/7-2, SE2016/10-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access