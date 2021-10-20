Schließen

The CCM1-CCM2 complex controls complementary functions of ROCK1 and ROCK2 that are required for endothelial integrity

  • Endothelial integrity relies on a mechanical crosstalk between intercellular and cell-matrix interactions. This crosstalk is compromised in hemorrhagic vascular lesions of patients carrying loss-of-function mutations in cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) genes. RhoA/ROCK-dependent cytoskeletal remodeling is central to the disease, as it causes unbalanced cell adhesion towards increased cell-extracellular matrix adhesions and destabilized cell-cell junctions. This study reveals that CCM proteins directly orchestrate ROCK1 and ROCK2 complementary roles on the mechanics of the endothelium. CCM proteins act as a scaffold, promoting ROCK2 interactions with VE-cadherin and limiting ROCK1 kinase activity. Loss of CCM1 (also known as KRIT1) produces excessive ROCK1-dependent actin stress fibers and destabilizes intercellular junctions. Silencing of ROCK1 but not ROCK2 restores the adhesive and mechanical homeostasis of CCM1 and CCM2-depleted endothelial monolayers, and rescues the cardiovascular defects of ccm1 mutant zebrafish embryos.Endothelial integrity relies on a mechanical crosstalk between intercellular and cell-matrix interactions. This crosstalk is compromised in hemorrhagic vascular lesions of patients carrying loss-of-function mutations in cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) genes. RhoA/ROCK-dependent cytoskeletal remodeling is central to the disease, as it causes unbalanced cell adhesion towards increased cell-extracellular matrix adhesions and destabilized cell-cell junctions. This study reveals that CCM proteins directly orchestrate ROCK1 and ROCK2 complementary roles on the mechanics of the endothelium. CCM proteins act as a scaffold, promoting ROCK2 interactions with VE-cadherin and limiting ROCK1 kinase activity. Loss of CCM1 (also known as KRIT1) produces excessive ROCK1-dependent actin stress fibers and destabilizes intercellular junctions. Silencing of ROCK1 but not ROCK2 restores the adhesive and mechanical homeostasis of CCM1 and CCM2-depleted endothelial monolayers, and rescues the cardiovascular defects of ccm1 mutant zebrafish embryos. Conversely, knocking down Rock2 but not Rock1 in wild-type zebrafish embryos generates defects reminiscent of the ccm1 mutant phenotypes. Our study uncovers the role of the CCM1-CCM2 complex in controlling ROCK1 and ROCK2 to preserve endothelial integrity and drive heart morphogenesis. Moreover, it solely identifies the ROCK1 isoform as a potential therapeutic target for the CCM disease.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Justyna LisowskaORCiD, Claudia Jasmin RödelORCiD, Sandra Manet, Yekaterina A. MiroshnikovaORCiD, Cyril BoyaultORCiD, Emmanuelle PlanusORCiD, Richard De Mets, Hsiao-Hui Lee, Olivier Destaing, Hichem Mertani, Gwenola BouldayORCiD, Elisabeth Tournier-Lasserve, Martial Balland, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND, Corinne Albiges-RizoORCiD, Eva FaurobertORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/jcs.216093
ISSN:0021-9533
ISSN:1477-9137
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30030370
Title of parent work (English):Journal of cell science
Publisher:Company biologists LTD
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:CCM; Endothelial integrity; Mechanotransduction; ROCK
Volume:131
Issue:15
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR)French National Research Agency (ANR); Ligue Contre le Cancer (LNCC) for Equipe labellisee Ligue 2014; Fondation pour la Recherche Medicale (FRM) for Equipe Labellisee; Fondation ARC; Ligue Regionale contre le CancerLigue nationale contre le cancer; LNCC; FRMFondation pour la Recherche Medicale; Whitaker Foundation Postdoctoral Scholarship; excellence cluster REBIRTH [SFB958]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SE2016/7-2, SE2016/10-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo