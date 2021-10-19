Schließen

Mechanomyography and acceleration show interlimb asymmetries in Parkinson patients without tremor compared to controls during a unilateral motor task

  • The mechanical muscular oscillations are rarely the objective of investigations regarding the identification of a biomarker for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether or not this specific motor output differs between PD patients and controls. The novelty is that patients without tremor are investigated performing a unilateral isometric motor task. The force of armflexors and the forearm acceleration (ACC) were recorded as well as the mechanomyography of the biceps brachii (MMGbi), brachioradialis (MMGbra) and pectoralis major (MMGpect) muscles using a piezoelectric-sensor-based system during a unilateral motor task at 70% of the MVIC. The frequency, a power-frequency-ratio, the amplitude variation, the slope of amplitudes and their interlimb asymmetries were analysed. The results indicate that the oscillatory behavior of muscular output in PD without tremor deviates from controls in some parameters: Significant differences appeared for the power-frequency-ratio (p = 0.001, r = 0.43) andThe mechanical muscular oscillations are rarely the objective of investigations regarding the identification of a biomarker for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether or not this specific motor output differs between PD patients and controls. The novelty is that patients without tremor are investigated performing a unilateral isometric motor task. The force of armflexors and the forearm acceleration (ACC) were recorded as well as the mechanomyography of the biceps brachii (MMGbi), brachioradialis (MMGbra) and pectoralis major (MMGpect) muscles using a piezoelectric-sensor-based system during a unilateral motor task at 70% of the MVIC. The frequency, a power-frequency-ratio, the amplitude variation, the slope of amplitudes and their interlimb asymmetries were analysed. The results indicate that the oscillatory behavior of muscular output in PD without tremor deviates from controls in some parameters: Significant differences appeared for the power-frequency-ratio (p = 0.001, r = 0.43) and for the amplitude variation (p = 0.003, r = 0.34) of MMGpect. The interlimb asymmetries differed significantly concerning the power-frequency-ratio of MMGbi (p = 0.013, r = 0.42) and MMGbra (p = 0.048, r = 0.39) as well as regarding the mean frequency (p = 0.004, r = 0.48) and amplitude variation of MMGpect (p = 0.033, r = 0.37). The mean (M) and variation coefficient (CV) of slope of ACC differed significantly (M: p = 0.022, r = 0.33; CV: p = 0.004, r = 0.43). All other parameters showed no significant differences between PD and controls. It remains open, if this altered mechanical muscular output is reproducible and specific for PD.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr720.pdfeng
    (1487KB)

    SHA-512f582f324729cb7704e7f708889611c5ae01d4d2764971b89863cb247613eaaae0ac6bf990f1e40e20817b087208b97a01e3ee95f40045455652b5e452b5d92ac

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Laura V. SchaeferORCiD, Nils Löffler, Julia Klein, Frank N. BittmannORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-523049
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52304
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (720)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/22
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/19
Article number:2631
Number of pages:17
Source:Sci Rep 11, 2631 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81672-z
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo