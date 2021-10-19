Unravelling the relationship between teacher-assigned grades, student personality, and standardized test scores
- The Big Five personality traits play a major role in student achievement. As such, there is consistent evidence that students that are more conscientious receive better teacherassigned grades in secondary school. However, research often does not support the claim that students that are more conscientious similarly achieve higher scores in domain-specific standardized achievement tests. Based on the Invest-and-Accrue Model, we argue that conscientiousness explains to some extent why certain students receive better grades despite similar academic accomplishments (i.e., achieving similar scores in domain-specific standardized achievement tests). Therefore, the present study examines to what extent the relationship between student personality and teacher-assigned grades consists of direct as opposed to indirect associations (via subject-specific standardized test scores). We used a representative sample of 14,710 ninth-grade students to estimate these direct and indirect pathways in mathematics and German. Structural equation modelsThe Big Five personality traits play a major role in student achievement. As such, there is consistent evidence that students that are more conscientious receive better teacherassigned grades in secondary school. However, research often does not support the claim that students that are more conscientious similarly achieve higher scores in domain-specific standardized achievement tests. Based on the Invest-and-Accrue Model, we argue that conscientiousness explains to some extent why certain students receive better grades despite similar academic accomplishments (i.e., achieving similar scores in domain-specific standardized achievement tests). Therefore, the present study examines to what extent the relationship between student personality and teacher-assigned grades consists of direct as opposed to indirect associations (via subject-specific standardized test scores). We used a representative sample of 14,710 ninth-grade students to estimate these direct and indirect pathways in mathematics and German. Structural equation models showed that test scores explained between 8 and 11% of the variance in teacher-assigned grades in mathematics and German. The Big Five personality traits in students additionally explained between 8 and 10% of the variance in grades. Finally, the personality-grade relationship consisted of direct (0.02 | b| � 0.27) and indirect associations via test scores (0.01 | b| � 0.07). Conscientiousness explained discrepancies between teacher-assigned grades and students’ scores in domain-specific standardized tests to a greater extent than any of the other Big Five personality traits. Our findings suggest that students that are more conscientious may invest more effort to accomplish classroom goals, but fall short of mastery.…
|Author details:
|Andrea WestphalORCiDGND, Miriam VockORCiDGND, Julia KretschmannORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-523024
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52302
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Title of parent work (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (719)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/09
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/10/19
|Tag:
|Big Five; German; conscientiousness; grading practice; mathematics; secondary school; student personality; teacher-assigned grades
|Issue:
|12
|Article number:
|627440
|Number of pages:
|13
|Source:
|Front. Psychol., 19 March 2021 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.627440
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle