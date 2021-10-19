Schließen

Responses of competitive understorey species to spatial environmental gradients inaccurately explain temporal changes

  • Understorey plant communities play a key role in the functioning of forest ecosystems. Under favourable environmental conditions, competitive understorey species may develop high abundances and influence important ecosystem processes such as tree regeneration. Thus, understanding and predicting the response of competitive understorey species as a function of changing environmental conditions is important for forest managers. In the absence of sufficient temporal data to quantify actual vegetation changes, space-for-time (SFT) substitution is often used, i.e. studies that use environmental gradients across space to infer vegetation responses to environmental change over time. Here we assess the validity of such SFT approaches and analysed 36 resurvey studies from ancient forests with low levels of recent disturbances across temperate Europe to assess how six competitive understorey plant species respond to gradients of overstorey cover, soil conditions, atmospheric N deposition and climatic conditions over space and time. TheUnderstorey plant communities play a key role in the functioning of forest ecosystems. Under favourable environmental conditions, competitive understorey species may develop high abundances and influence important ecosystem processes such as tree regeneration. Thus, understanding and predicting the response of competitive understorey species as a function of changing environmental conditions is important for forest managers. In the absence of sufficient temporal data to quantify actual vegetation changes, space-for-time (SFT) substitution is often used, i.e. studies that use environmental gradients across space to infer vegetation responses to environmental change over time. Here we assess the validity of such SFT approaches and analysed 36 resurvey studies from ancient forests with low levels of recent disturbances across temperate Europe to assess how six competitive understorey plant species respond to gradients of overstorey cover, soil conditions, atmospheric N deposition and climatic conditions over space and time. The combination of historical and contemporary surveys allows (i) to test if observed contemporary patterns across space are consistent at the time of the historical survey, and, crucially, (ii) to assess whether changes in abundance over time given recorded environmental change match expectations from patterns recorded along environmental gradients in space. We found consistent spatial relationships at the two periods: local variation in soil variables and overstorey cover were the best predictors of individual species’ cover while interregional variation in coarse-scale variables, i.e. N deposition and climate, was less important. However, we found that our SFT approach could not accurately explain the large variation in abundance changes over time. We thus recommend to be cautious when using SFT substitution to infer species responses to temporal changes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Emiel De Lombaerde, Kris Verheyen, Michael P. PerringORCiD, Markus Bernhardt-Roemermann, Hans Van CalsterORCiD, Jorg Brunet, Marketa Chudomelova, Guillaume Decocq, Martin Diekmann, Tomasz DurakORCiD, Radim Hedl, Thilo HeinkenORCiD, Patrick Hommel, Bogdan JaroszewiczORCiD, Martin KopeckyORCiD, Jonathan LenoirORCiD, Martin MacekORCiD, František MálišORCiD, Fraser J. G. MitchellORCiD, Tobias Naaf, Miles Newman, Petr PetříkORCiD, Kamila ReczyńskaORCiD, Wolfgang Schmidt, Krzysztof SwierkoszORCiD, Ondrej VildORCiD, Monika Wulf, Lander BaetenaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.baae.2018.05.013
ISSN:1439-1791
ISSN:1618-0089
Title of parent work (English):Basic and applied ecology : Journal of the Gesellschaft für Ökologie
Publisher:Elsevier GMBH
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/19
Tag:Canopy; Chronosequence; Cover abundance; Global change; Herb layer; Nitrogen deposition; Spatiotemporal resurvey data; Temperate forest; Tree regeneration; forestREplot
Volume:30
Number of pages:13
First page:52
Last Page:64
Funding institution:ERC Consolidator Grant - PASTFORWARD [614839]; long-term research development project [RVO67985939]; Grant Agency of the Czech Republic projectGrant Agency of the Czech Republic [17-09283S]; Slovak Research and Development AgencySlovak Research and Development Agency [APVV-15-0270, APVV-15-0176]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

