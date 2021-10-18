Impact of self-assessment of return to work on employable discharge from multi-component cardiac rehabilitation
- Impact of self-assessment of return to work on employable discharge from multi-component cardiac rehabilitation. Retrospective unicentric analysis of routine data from cardiac rehabilitation in patients below 65 years of age. Presentation in the "Cardiovascular rehabilitation revisited" high impact abstract session during ESC Congress 2018.
|Author details:
|Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND, Miralem HadzicORCiD, Hermann Buhlert, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0195-668X
|ISSN:
|1522-9645
|Title of parent work (English):
|European heart journal
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/08/25
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/18
|Volume:
|39
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|21
|Last Page:
|22
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit