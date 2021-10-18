Time-resolved crystallography via an interlacing approach allows elucidation of milliseconds to seconds time delays
|Author details:
|Pedram MehrabiORCiD, Eike Schulz, Henrike Margarete Müller-WerkmeisterORCiDGND, Elke PerschGND, Raoul De GasparoGND, Francois Diederich, Friedjof TellkampORCiD, Emil F. PaiORCiD, R. J. Dwayne MillerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1107/S205327331809321X
|ISSN:
|2053-2733
|Title of parent work (English):
|Acta Crystallographica Section A
|Publisher:
|International Union of Crystallography
|Place of publishing:
|Chester
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/18
|Tag:
|Time-resolved crystallography; crystallography; enzymology; method development
|Volume:
|74
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|E138
|Last Page:
|E138
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access