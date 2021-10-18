Schließen

Cs(x)FA(1-x)Pb(l(1-y)Br(y))(3) Perovskite Compositions

  • We report on the formation of wrinkle-patterned surface morphologies in cesium formamidinium-based Cs(x)FA(1-y)Pb(I1-yBry)(3) perovskite compositions with x = 0-0.3 and y = 0-0.3 under various spin-coating conditions. By varying the Cs and Br contents, the perovskite precursor solution concentration and the spin-coating procedure, the occurrence and characteristics of the wrinkle-shaped morphology can be tailored systematically. Cs(0.17)FA(0.83)Pb(I0.83Br0.17)(3) perovskite layers were analyzed regarding their surface roughness, microscopic structure, local and overall composition, and optoelectronic properties. Application of these films in p-i-n perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with indium-doped tin oxide/NiOx/perovskite/C-60/bathocuproine/Cu architecture resulted in up to 15.3 and 17.0% power conversion efficiency for the flat and wrinkled morphology, respectively. Interestingly, we find slightly red-shifted photoluminescence (PL) peaks for wrinkled areas and we are able to directly correlate surface topography with PL peak mapping.We report on the formation of wrinkle-patterned surface morphologies in cesium formamidinium-based Cs(x)FA(1-y)Pb(I1-yBry)(3) perovskite compositions with x = 0-0.3 and y = 0-0.3 under various spin-coating conditions. By varying the Cs and Br contents, the perovskite precursor solution concentration and the spin-coating procedure, the occurrence and characteristics of the wrinkle-shaped morphology can be tailored systematically. Cs(0.17)FA(0.83)Pb(I0.83Br0.17)(3) perovskite layers were analyzed regarding their surface roughness, microscopic structure, local and overall composition, and optoelectronic properties. Application of these films in p-i-n perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with indium-doped tin oxide/NiOx/perovskite/C-60/bathocuproine/Cu architecture resulted in up to 15.3 and 17.0% power conversion efficiency for the flat and wrinkled morphology, respectively. Interestingly, we find slightly red-shifted photoluminescence (PL) peaks for wrinkled areas and we are able to directly correlate surface topography with PL peak mapping. This is attributed to differences in the local grain size, whereas there is no indication for compositional demixing in the films. We show that the perovskite composition, crystallization kinetics, and layer thickness strongly influence the formation of wrinkles which is proposed to be related to the release of compressive strain during perovskite crystallization. Our work helps us to better understand film formation and to further improve the efficiency of PSCs with widely used mixed-perovskite compositions.show moreshow less

Author details:Steffen Braunger, Laura E. Mundt, Christian M. WolffORCiD, Mathias MewsORCiD, Carolin Rehermann, Marko Jost, Alvaro Tejada, David EisenhauerORCiD, Christiane BeckerORCiD, Jorge Andres Guerra, Eva UngerORCiD, Lars Korte, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin C. Schubert, Bernd RechORCiD, Steve Albrecht
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b06459
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Subtitle (English):the Appearance of Wrinkled Morphology and its Impact on Solar Cell Performance
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/18
Volume:122
Issue:30
Number of pages:13
First page:17123
Last Page:17135
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03SF0540, 03X5520]; German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) [0324037C]; graduate school HyPerCells from Helmholtz-Center Berlin; graduate school HyPerCells from University of Potsdam; Potsdam Graduate School (PoGS); Vice rectory of Research of the Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru [CAP-2018-1-0071, FMII-006-2018]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

