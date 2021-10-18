Number concepts: abstract and embodied
- Numerical knowledge, including number concepts and arithmetic procedures, seems to be a clear-cut case for abstract symbol manipulation. Yet, evidence from perceptual and motor behaviour reveals that natural number knowledge and simple arithmetic also remain closely associated with modal experiences. Following a review of behavioural, animal and neuroscience studies of number processing, we propose a revised understanding of psychological number concepts as grounded in physical constraints, embodied in experience and situated through task-specific intentions. The idea that number concepts occupy a range of positions on the continuum between abstract and modal conceptual knowledge also accounts for systematic heuristics and biases in mental arithmetic, thus inviting psycho-logical approaches to the study of the mathematical mind.
|Author details:
|Martin H. FischerORCiD, Samuel ShakiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1098/rstb.2017.0125
|ISSN:
|0962-8436
|ISSN:
|1471-2970
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29914993
|Title of parent work (English):
|Philosophical transactions of the Royal Society of London : B, Biological sciences
|Publisher:
|Royal Society
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/18
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/18
|Tag:
|SNARC effect; embodied cognition; mental arithmetic; mental number line; numerical cognition
|Volume:
|373
|Issue:
|1752
|Number of pages:
|8
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie