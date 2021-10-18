Schließen

Dose-response relationship of core-specific sensorimotor interventions in healthy, well-trained participants

  • Background: Core-specific sensorimotor exercises are proven to enhance neuromuscular activity of the trunk, improve athletic performance and prevent back pain. However, the dose-response relationship and, therefore, the dose required to improve trunk function is still under debate. The purpose of the present trial will be to compare four different intervention strategies of sensorimotor exercises that will result in improved trunk function. Discussion: The results of the study will be clinically relevant, not only for researchers but also for (sports) therapists, physicians, coaches, athletes and the general population who have the aim of improving trunk function.

Metadaten
Author details:Juliane MüllerORCiDGND, Josefine StollORCiDGND, Steffen MuellerGND, Frank Mayer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s13063-018-2799-9
ISSN:1745-6215
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30081948
Title of parent work (English):Trials
Subtitle (English):study protocol for a (MiSpEx) randomized controlled trial
Publisher:BMC
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/18
Tag:Exercise; MiSpEx; Perturbation; Sensorimotor training
Volume:19
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:German Federal Institute of Sport Science; MiSpEx - the National Research Network for Medicine in Spine Exercise [BISp IIA1-080102A/11-18]; European Union (ERDF - European Regional Development Fund) [80132471]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

