Carbon and oxygen isotope fractionation in the water-calcite-aragonite system

  • The precise determination of the stable C and O isotope fractionation between water and calcite (CC) and water and aragonite (AR) is of special interest for climate reconstructions, e.g. paleotemperatures. Previous studies reported results from both laboratory and field experiments, but their results are only partly consistent. Here we present C and O isotope data of a stalagmite from the Swiss Alps, which shows CC-AR transitions along individual growth layers. Using detailed analyses both laterally and perpendicular to such layers we examined the difference in the C and O isotope fractionation factor of the HCO3- - CC and the HCO3- - AR system. For O this difference is similar to the water-CC and water-AR offset provided in experimental studies. The O isotope fractionation difference in the water-CC and water-AR system is comparable to those determined in laboratory studies but shows a statistically significant correlation with the CaCO3 precipitation rate. For C we found a fractionation difference, which is independent of CaCO3The precise determination of the stable C and O isotope fractionation between water and calcite (CC) and water and aragonite (AR) is of special interest for climate reconstructions, e.g. paleotemperatures. Previous studies reported results from both laboratory and field experiments, but their results are only partly consistent. Here we present C and O isotope data of a stalagmite from the Swiss Alps, which shows CC-AR transitions along individual growth layers. Using detailed analyses both laterally and perpendicular to such layers we examined the difference in the C and O isotope fractionation factor of the HCO3- - CC and the HCO3- - AR system. For O this difference is similar to the water-CC and water-AR offset provided in experimental studies. The O isotope fractionation difference in the water-CC and water-AR system is comparable to those determined in laboratory studies but shows a statistically significant correlation with the CaCO3 precipitation rate. For C we found a fractionation difference, which is independent of CaCO3 precipitation rate and with slightly smaller values for the fractionation offset between HCO3- - CC and HCO3- - AR compared to literature values. However, we also found an unexpected decrease in delta C-13 along growth layers, which contradicts the widely used concept of Rayleigh fractionation during CO2 degassing and CaCO3 precipitation. The results of this study can be used e.g., to correct stable isotope time series of stalagmites showing CC-AR transitions along their growth axes. (C) 2018 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jens Bernd FohlmeisterGND, Jennifer Arps, Christoph Spoetl, Andrea Schroeder-Ritzrau, Birgit PlessenORCiDGND, Christina GünterORCiDGND, Norbert FrankORCiD, Martin Trüssel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gca.2018.05.022
ISSN:0016-7037
ISSN:1872-9533
Title of parent work (English):Geochimica et cosmochimica acta : journal of the Geochemical Society and the Meteoritical Society
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/15
Volume:235
Number of pages:13
First page:127
Last Page:139
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FO809/4-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

