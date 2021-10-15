Bread enriched with legume microgreens and leaves
- Flavonoids, carotenoids, and chlorophylls were characterized in microgreens and leaves of pea (Pisum sativum) and lupin (Lupinus angustifolius) as these metabolites change during ontogeny. All metabolites were higher in the leaves for both species. Acylated quercetin and kaempferol sophorotrioses were predominant in pea. Genistein and malonylated chrysoeriol were predominant in lupin. Further, the impact of breadmaking on these metabolites using pea and lupin material of two ontogenetic stages as an added ingredient in wheat-based bread was assessed. In "pea microgreen bread" no decrease of quercetin was found with regard to the non-processed plant material. However kaempferol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "pea microgreen bread" and "pea leaf bread." In "lupin microgreen bread" no decrease of genistein compared to the non-processed plant material was found. Chrysoeriol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "lupin microgreen bread" and "lupin leaf bread." InFlavonoids, carotenoids, and chlorophylls were characterized in microgreens and leaves of pea (Pisum sativum) and lupin (Lupinus angustifolius) as these metabolites change during ontogeny. All metabolites were higher in the leaves for both species. Acylated quercetin and kaempferol sophorotrioses were predominant in pea. Genistein and malonylated chrysoeriol were predominant in lupin. Further, the impact of breadmaking on these metabolites using pea and lupin material of two ontogenetic stages as an added ingredient in wheat-based bread was assessed. In "pea microgreen bread" no decrease of quercetin was found with regard to the non-processed plant material. However kaempferol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "pea microgreen bread" and "pea leaf bread." In "lupin microgreen bread" no decrease of genistein compared to the non-processed plant material was found. Chrysoeriol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "lupin microgreen bread" and "lupin leaf bread." In all breads, carotenoids and chlorophylls were depleted however pheophytin formation was caused. Thus, pea and lupin microgreens and leaves are suitable, natural ingredients for enhancing health-promoting secondary plant metabolites in bread and may even be used to tailor bread for specific consumer health needs.…
Rebecca Klopsch, Susanne Baldermann, Alexander Voss, Sascha Rohn, Monika Schreiner, Susanne Neugart
https://doi.org/10.3389/fchem.2018.00322
|2296-2646
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30167432
Frontiers in chemistry
ontogenetic and baking-driven changes in the profile of secondary plant metabolites
|Frontiers Research Foundation
|Lausanne
|Article
|English
2018/08/16
|2018
|2021/10/15
carotenoid; flavonoid; lupin; microgreen; ontogeny; pea; thermal processing of food
|6
|19
competence cluster NutriAct-Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal Ministry of Education and Research [FKZ: 01EA1408A-G]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1064