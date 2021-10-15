Schließen

Bread enriched with legume microgreens and leaves

  • Flavonoids, carotenoids, and chlorophylls were characterized in microgreens and leaves of pea (Pisum sativum) and lupin (Lupinus angustifolius) as these metabolites change during ontogeny. All metabolites were higher in the leaves for both species. Acylated quercetin and kaempferol sophorotrioses were predominant in pea. Genistein and malonylated chrysoeriol were predominant in lupin. Further, the impact of breadmaking on these metabolites using pea and lupin material of two ontogenetic stages as an added ingredient in wheat-based bread was assessed. In "pea microgreen bread" no decrease of quercetin was found with regard to the non-processed plant material. However kaempferol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "pea microgreen bread" and "pea leaf bread." In "lupin microgreen bread" no decrease of genistein compared to the non-processed plant material was found. Chrysoeriol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "lupin microgreen bread" and "lupin leaf bread." InFlavonoids, carotenoids, and chlorophylls were characterized in microgreens and leaves of pea (Pisum sativum) and lupin (Lupinus angustifolius) as these metabolites change during ontogeny. All metabolites were higher in the leaves for both species. Acylated quercetin and kaempferol sophorotrioses were predominant in pea. Genistein and malonylated chrysoeriol were predominant in lupin. Further, the impact of breadmaking on these metabolites using pea and lupin material of two ontogenetic stages as an added ingredient in wheat-based bread was assessed. In "pea microgreen bread" no decrease of quercetin was found with regard to the non-processed plant material. However kaempferol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "pea microgreen bread" and "pea leaf bread." In "lupin microgreen bread" no decrease of genistein compared to the non-processed plant material was found. Chrysoeriol glycosides showed slight decreases induced by the breadmaking process in "lupin microgreen bread" and "lupin leaf bread." In all breads, carotenoids and chlorophylls were depleted however pheophytin formation was caused. Thus, pea and lupin microgreens and leaves are suitable, natural ingredients for enhancing health-promoting secondary plant metabolites in bread and may even be used to tailor bread for specific consumer health needs.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca KlopschORCiD, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND, Alexander Voss, Sascha RohnORCiDGND, Monika SchreinerORCiDGND, Susanne NeugartORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fchem.2018.00322
ISSN:2296-2646
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30167432
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in chemistry
Subtitle (English):ontogenetic and baking-driven changes in the profile of secondary plant metabolites
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/15
Tag:carotenoid; flavonoid; lupin; microgreen; ontogeny; pea; thermal processing of food
Volume:6
Number of pages:19
Funding institution:competence cluster NutriAct-Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal Ministry of Education and Research [FKZ: 01EA1408A-G]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1064

