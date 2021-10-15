Schließen

Implementing and quantifying the shape-memory effect of single polymeric micro/nanowires with an atomic force microscope

  • The implementation of shape-memory effects (SME) in polymeric micro- or nano-objects currently relies on the application of indirect macroscopic manipulation techniques, for example, stretchable molds or phantoms, to ensembles of small objects. Here, we introduce a method capable of the controlled manipulation and SME quantification of individual micro- and nano-objects in analogy to macroscopic thermomechanical test procedures. An atomic force microscope was utilized to address individual electro-spun poly(ether urethane) (PEU) micro- or nanowires freely suspended between two micropillars on a micro-structured silicon substrate. In this way, programming strains of 10 +/- 1% or 21 +/- 1% were realized, which could be successfully fixed. An almost complete restoration of the original free-suspended shape during heating confirmed the excellent shape-memory performance of the PEU wires. Apparent recovery stresses of sigma(max,app)=1.2 +/- 0.1 and 33.3 +/- 0.1MPa were obtained for a single microwire and nanowire, respectively. TheThe implementation of shape-memory effects (SME) in polymeric micro- or nano-objects currently relies on the application of indirect macroscopic manipulation techniques, for example, stretchable molds or phantoms, to ensembles of small objects. Here, we introduce a method capable of the controlled manipulation and SME quantification of individual micro- and nano-objects in analogy to macroscopic thermomechanical test procedures. An atomic force microscope was utilized to address individual electro-spun poly(ether urethane) (PEU) micro- or nanowires freely suspended between two micropillars on a micro-structured silicon substrate. In this way, programming strains of 10 +/- 1% or 21 +/- 1% were realized, which could be successfully fixed. An almost complete restoration of the original free-suspended shape during heating confirmed the excellent shape-memory performance of the PEU wires. Apparent recovery stresses of sigma(max,app)=1.2 +/- 0.1 and 33.3 +/- 0.1MPa were obtained for a single microwire and nanowire, respectively. The universal AFM test platform described here enables the implementation and quantification of a thermomechanically induced function for individual polymeric micro- and nanosystems.show moreshow less

Author details:Liang Fang, Oliver E. C. GouldORCiD, Liudmila Lysyakova, Yi Jiang, Tilman Sauter, Oliver Frank, Tino Becker, Michael Schossig, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cphc.201701362
ISSN:1439-4235
ISSN:1439-7641
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29683553
Title of parent work (English):ChemPhysChem : a European journal of chemical physics and physical chemistry
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/15
Tag:atomic force microscopy; cyclic thermomechanical testing; materials science; shape-memory effect; soft matter micro- and nanowires
Volume:19
Issue:16
Number of pages:7
First page:2078
Last Page:2084
Funding institution:Helmholtz-Association through programme-oriented funding
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

