Dynamcis of local charge densities and metal-ligand covalency in iron complexes from femtosecond resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering
|Author details:
|Raphael J. JayORCiD, Jesper Norell, Kristjan Kunnus, Marcus LundbergORCiD, Kelly Gaffney, Philippe Wernet, Michael OdeliusORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:se:uu:diva-370051
|ISSN:
|0065-7727
|Title of parent work (English):
|Abstracts of Papers of the American Chemical Society
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/19
|Volume:
|256
|Number of pages:
|2
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert