Stable covalently photo-cross-linked porous poly(ionic liquid) membrane with gradient pore size
- Porous polyelectrolyte membranes stable in a highly ionic environment are obtained by covalent crosslinking of an imidazolium-based poly(ionic liquid). The crosslinking reaction involves the UV light-induced thiol-ene (click) chemistry, and the phase separation, occurring during the crosslinking step, generates a fully interconnected porous structure in the membrane. The porosity is on the order of the micrometer scale and the membrane shows a gradient of pore size across the membrane cross-section. The membrane can separate polystyrene latex particles of different size and undergoes actuation in contact with acetone due to the asymmetric porous structure.
|Author details:
|Alessandro Dani, Karoline Taeuber, Weiyi Zhang, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Jiayin YuanORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0065-7727
|Title of parent work (English):
|Abstracts of papers : joint conference / The Chemical Institute of Cananda, CIC, American Chemical Society, ACS
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/15
|Volume:
|256
|Number of pages:
|1
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert