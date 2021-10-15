Schließen

Stable covalently photo-cross-linked porous poly(ionic liquid) membrane with gradient pore size

  • Porous polyelectrolyte membranes stable in a highly ionic environment are obtained by covalent crosslinking of an imidazolium-based poly(ionic liquid). The crosslinking reaction involves the UV light-induced thiol-ene (click) chemistry, and the phase separation, occurring during the crosslinking step, generates a fully interconnected porous structure in the membrane. The porosity is on the order of the micrometer scale and the membrane shows a gradient of pore size across the membrane cross-section. The membrane can separate polystyrene latex particles of different size and undergoes actuation in contact with acetone due to the asymmetric porous structure.

Metadaten
Author details:Alessandro Dani, Karoline Taeuber, Weiyi Zhang, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Jiayin YuanORCiDGND
ISSN:0065-7727
Title of parent work (English):Abstracts of papers : joint conference / The Chemical Institute of Cananda, CIC, American Chemical Society, ACS
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/15
Volume:256
Number of pages:1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

