Layer specific observation of slow thermal equilibration in ultrathin metallic nanostructures by femtosecond X-ray diffraction
- Ultrafast heat transport in nanoscale metal multilayers is of great interest in the context of optically induced demagnetization, remagnetization and switching. If the penetration depth of light exceeds the bilayer thickness, layer-specific information is unavailable from optical probes. Femtosecond diffraction experiments provide unique experimental access to heat transport over single digit nanometer distances. Here, we investigate the structural response and the energy flow in the ultrathin double-layer system: gold on ferromagnetic nickel. Even though the excitation pulse is incident from the Au side, we observe a very rapid heating of the Ni lattice, whereas the Au lattice initially remains cold. The subsequent heat transfer from Ni to the Au lattice is found to be two orders of magnitude slower than predicted by the conventional heat equation and much slower than electron-phonon coupling times in Au. We present a simplified model calculation highlighting the relevant thermophysical quantities.
|Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, A. A. Maznev, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, M. Kronseder, Christian H. BackORCiD, Gregory MalinowskiORCiD, Alexander von ReppertORCiD, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05693-5
|2041-1723
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30127415
|Nature Communications
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Article
|English
|2018/08/20
|2018
|2021/10/15
|9
|7
|BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 2281/8-1]; US Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-FG02-00ER15087]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 797