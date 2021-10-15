Schließen

Layer specific observation of slow thermal equilibration in ultrathin metallic nanostructures by femtosecond X-ray diffraction

  • Ultrafast heat transport in nanoscale metal multilayers is of great interest in the context of optically induced demagnetization, remagnetization and switching. If the penetration depth of light exceeds the bilayer thickness, layer-specific information is unavailable from optical probes. Femtosecond diffraction experiments provide unique experimental access to heat transport over single digit nanometer distances. Here, we investigate the structural response and the energy flow in the ultrathin double-layer system: gold on ferromagnetic nickel. Even though the excitation pulse is incident from the Au side, we observe a very rapid heating of the Ni lattice, whereas the Au lattice initially remains cold. The subsequent heat transfer from Ni to the Au lattice is found to be two orders of magnitude slower than predicted by the conventional heat equation and much slower than electron-phonon coupling times in Au. We present a simplified model calculation highlighting the relevant thermophysical quantities.

Author details:Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, A. A. Maznev, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, M. Kronseder, Christian H. BackORCiD, Gregory MalinowskiORCiD, Alexander von ReppertORCiD, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05693-5
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30127415
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/15
Volume:9
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 2281/8-1]; US Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-FG02-00ER15087]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 797

