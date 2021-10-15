Schließen

Fluctuations of random walks in critical random environments

  • Percolation networks have been widely used in the description of porous media but are now found to be relevant to understand the motion of particles in cellular membranes or the nucleus of biological cells. Random walks on the infinite cluster at criticality of a percolation network are asymptotically ergodic. On any finite size cluster of the network stationarity is reached at finite times, depending on the cluster's size. Despite of this we here demonstrate by combination of analytical calculations and simulations that at criticality the disorder and cluster size average of the ensemble of clusters leads to a non-vanishing variance of the time averaged mean squared displacement, regardless of the measurement time. Fluctuations of this relevant experimental quantity due to the disorder average of such ensembles are thus persistent and non-negligible. The relevance of our results for single particle tracking analysis in complex and biological systems is discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Yousof MardoukhiORCiD, Jae-Hyung Jeon, Aleksei V. ChechkinORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8cp03212b
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30043029
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/18
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/15
Volume:20
Issue:31
Number of pages:12
First page:20427
Last Page:20438
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1, ME 1535/7-1]; NRF [2017R1C1B2007555]; Foundation for Polish Science within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Scholarship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

