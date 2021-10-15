Gyorgy Hetenyi, Irene Molinari, John Clinton, Gotz Bokelmann, Istvan Bondar, Wayne C. Crawford, Jean-Xavier Dessa, Cecile Doubre, Wolfgang Friederich, Florian Fuchs, Domenico Giardini, Zoltan Graczer, Mark R. Handy, Marijan Herak, Yan Jia, Edi Kissling, Heidrun Kopp, Michael Korn, Lucia Margheriti, Thomas Meier, Marco Mucciarelli, Anne Paul, Damiano Pesaresi, Claudia Piromallo, Thomas Plenefisch, Jaroslava Plomerova, Joachim Ritter, Georg Rumpker, Vesna Sipka, Daniele Spallarossa, Christine Thomas, Frederik Tilmann, Joachim Wassermann, Michael Weber, Zoltan Weber, Viktor Wesztergom, Mladen Zivcic, Rafael Abreu, Ivo Allegretti, Maria-Theresia Apoloner, Coralie Aubert, Simon Besancon, Maxime Bes de Berc, Didier Brunel, Marco Capello, Martina Carman, Adriano Cavaliere, Jerome Cheze, Claudio Chiarabba, Glenn Cougoulat, Luigia Cristiano, Tibor Czifra, Stefania Danesi, Romuald Daniel, Anke Dannowski, Iva Dasovic, Anne Deschamps, Sven Egdorf, Tomislav Fiket, Kasper Fischer, Sigward Funke, Aladino Govoni, Gidera Groschl, Stefan Heimers, Ben Heit, Davorka Herak, Johann Huber, Dejan Jaric, Petr Jedlicka, Helene Jund, Stefan Klingen, Bernhard Klotz, Petr Kolinsky, Josef Kotek, Lothar Kuhne, Kreso Kuk, Dietrich Lange, Jurgen Loos, Sara Lovati, Deny Malengros, Christophe Maron, Xavier Martin, Marco Massa, Francesco Mazzarini, Laurent Metral, Milena Moretti, Helena Munzarova, Anna Nardi, Jurij Pahor, Catherine Pequegnat, Florian Petersen, Davide Piccinini, Silvia Pondrelli, Snjezan Prevolnik, Roman Racine, Marc Regnier, Miriam Reiss, Simone Salimbeni, Marco Santulin, Werner Scherer, Sven Schippkus, Detlef Schulte-Kortnack, Stefano Solarino, Kathrin Spieker, Josip Stipcevic, Angelo Strollo, Balint Sule, Gyongyver Szanyi, Eszter Szucs, Martin Thorwart, Stefan Ueding, Massimiliano Vallocchia, Ludek Vecsey, Rene Voigt, Christian Weidle, Gauthier Weyland, Stefan Wiemer, Felix Wolf, David Wolyniec, Thomas Zieke
The AlpArray programme is a multinational, European consortium to advance our understanding of orogenesis and its relationship to mantle dynamics, plate reorganizations, surface processes and seismic hazard in the Alps-Apennines-Carpathians-Dinarides orogenic system. The AlpArray Seismic Network has been deployed with contributions from 36 institutions from 11 countries to map physical properties of the lithosphere and asthenosphere in 3D and thus to obtain new, high-resolution geophysical images of structures from the surface down to the base of the mantle transition zone. With over 600 broadband stations operated for 2 years, this seismic experiment is one of the largest simultaneously operated seismological networks in the academic domain, employing hexagonal coverage with station spacing at less than 52 km. This dense and regularly spaced experiment is made possible by the coordinated coeval deployment of temporary stations from numerous national pools, including ocean-bottom seismometers, which were funded by different national agencies. They combine with permanent networks, which also required the cooperation of many different operators. Together these stations ultimately fill coverage gaps. Following a short overview of previous large-scale seismological experiments in the Alpine region, we here present the goals, construction, deployment, characteristics and data management of the AlpArray Seismic Network, which will provide data that is expected to be unprecedented in quality to image the complex Alpine mountains at depth.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Gyorgy HetenyiORCiD, Irene MolinariORCiD, John Clinton, Gotz Bokelmann, Istvan Bondar, Wayne C. Crawford, Jean-Xavier Dessa, Cecile Doubre, Wolfgang Friederich, Florian FuchsORCiD, Domenico Giardini, Zoltan Graczer, Mark R. Handy, Marijan HerakORCiD, Yan Jia, Edi Kissling, Heidrun KoppORCiD, Michael Korn, Lucia MargheritiORCiD, Thomas Meier, Marco Mucciarelli, Anne PaulORCiD, Damiano Pesaresi, Claudia Piromallo, Thomas Plenefisch, Jaroslava Plomerova, Joachim Ritter, Georg Rumpker, Vesna Sipka, Daniele Spallarossa, Christine ThomasORCiD, Frederik TilmannORCiD, Joachim Wassermann, Michael Weber, Zoltan WeberORCiD, Viktor Wesztergom, Mladen Zivcic, Rafael Abreu, Ivo Allegretti, Maria-Theresia Apoloner, Coralie Aubert, Simon Besancon, Maxime Bes de Berc, Didier Brunel, Marco Capello, Martina Carman, Adriano Cavaliere, Jerome Cheze, Claudio Chiarabba, Glenn Cougoulat, Luigia CristianoORCiD, Tibor Czifra, Stefania Danesi, Romuald Daniel, Anke DannowskiORCiD, Iva DasovicORCiD, Anne DeschampsORCiD, Sven Egdorf, Tomislav Fiket, Kasper FischerORCiD, Sigward Funke, Aladino Govoni, Gidera Groschl, Stefan Heimers, Ben Heit, Davorka Herak, Johann Huber, Dejan Jaric, Petr Jedlicka, Helene Jund, Stefan Klingen, Bernhard Klotz, Petr KolinskyORCiD, Josef Kotek, Lothar Kuhne, Kreso Kuk, Dietrich LangeORCiD, Jurgen Loos, Sara Lovati, Deny Malengros, Christophe Maron, Xavier Martin, Marco Massa, Francesco MazzariniORCiD, Laurent Metral, Milena MorettiORCiD, Helena Munzarova, Anna Nardi, Jurij Pahor, Catherine Pequegnat, Florian PetersenORCiD, Davide Piccinini, Silvia Pondrelli, Snjezan Prevolnik, Roman Racine, Marc Regnier, Miriam Reiss, Simone SalimbeniORCiD, Marco Santulin, Werner Scherer, Sven SchippkusORCiD, Detlef Schulte-Kortnack, Stefano SolarinoORCiD, Kathrin Spieker, Josip Stipcevic, Angelo Strollo, Balint Sule, Gyongyver Szanyi, Eszter SzucsORCiD, Martin Thorwart, Stefan Ueding, Massimiliano Vallocchia, Ludek Vecsey, Rene Voigt, Christian Weidle, Gauthier Weyland, Stefan WiemerORCiD, Felix Wolf, David Wolyniec, Thomas Zieke
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10712-018-9472-4
|ISSN:
|0169-3298
|ISSN:
|1573-0956
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30956376
|Title of parent work (English):
|Surveys in Geophysics
|Subtitle (English):
|a large-scale european experiment to image the alpine orogen
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Dordrecht
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/04/18
|Completion year:
|2018
|Creating corporation:
|ETHZ SED Elect Lab AlpArray Seismic Network Team AlpArray OBS Cruise Crew AlpArray Working Grp
|Release date:
|2021/10/15
|Tag:
|Alps; Geodynamics; Mountain building; Seismic imaging; Seismic network; Seismology
|Volume:
|39
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|25
|First page:
|1009
|Last Page:
|1033
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International