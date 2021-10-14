Schließen

Spectral signature of atmospheric winds in high-resolution transit observations

  • The study of exoplanet atmospheres showed large diversity compared to the planets in our Solar system. Especially Jupiter-type exoplanets orbiting their host star in close orbits, the so-called hot and ultra-hot Jupiters, have been studied in detail due to their enhanced atmospheric signature. Due to their tidally locked status, the temperature difference between the day- and nightside triggers atmospheric winds that can lead to various fingerprints in the observations. Spatially resolved absorption lines during transit such as sodium (Na) could be a good tracer for such winds. Different works resolved the Na absorption lines on different exoplanets which show different line widths. Assuming that this could be attributed to such zonal jet streams, this work models the effect of such winds on synthetic absorption lines. For this, transiting Jupiter-type planets with rotational velocities similar to hot and ultra-hot Jupiter are considered. The investigation shows that high wind velocities could reproduce the broadening of Na-lineThe study of exoplanet atmospheres showed large diversity compared to the planets in our Solar system. Especially Jupiter-type exoplanets orbiting their host star in close orbits, the so-called hot and ultra-hot Jupiters, have been studied in detail due to their enhanced atmospheric signature. Due to their tidally locked status, the temperature difference between the day- and nightside triggers atmospheric winds that can lead to various fingerprints in the observations. Spatially resolved absorption lines during transit such as sodium (Na) could be a good tracer for such winds. Different works resolved the Na absorption lines on different exoplanets which show different line widths. Assuming that this could be attributed to such zonal jet streams, this work models the effect of such winds on synthetic absorption lines. For this, transiting Jupiter-type planets with rotational velocities similar to hot and ultra-hot Jupiter are considered. The investigation shows that high wind velocities could reproduce the broadening of Na-line profiles inferred in different high-resolution transit observations. There is a tendency that the broadening values decrease for planets with lower equilibrium temperature. This could be explained by atmospheric drag induced by the ionization of alkali lines that slow down the zonal jet streams, favouring their existence on hot Jupiter rather than ultra-hot Jupiter.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Engin Keles
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab099
Title of parent work (English):Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/14
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/10/14
Volume:502
Issue:1
First page:1456
Last Page:1468
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
External remark:This article is a part of this cumulative dissertation

