Probing the atmosphere of HD189733b with the Na i and K i lines

  • High spectral resolution transmission spectroscopy is a powerful tool to characterize exoplanet atmospheres. Especially for hot Jupiters, this technique is highly relevant, due to their high-altitude absorption, e.g. from resonant sodium (Na i) and potassium (K i) lines. We resolve the atmospheric K i absorption on HD189733b with the aim to compare the resolved K i line and previously obtained high-resolution Na i-D line observations with synthetic transmission spectra. The line profiles suggest atmospheric processes leading to a line broadening of the order of ∼10 km/s for the Na i-D lines and only a few km/s for the K i line. The investigation hints that either the atmosphere of HD189733b lacks a significant amount of K i or the alkali lines probe different atmospheric regions with different temperature, which could explain the differences we see in the resolved absorption lines.

Metadaten
Author details:Engin Keles, Daniel KitzmannORCiD, Matthias Mallonn, Xanthippi Alexoudi, L. Fossati, Lorenzo Pino, Julia Victoria SeidelORCiD, Thorsten A. Caroll, M. Steffen, Ilya Ilyin, Katja PoppenhägerORCiD, Klaus G. Strassmeier, Carolina von Essen, Valerio NascimbeniORCiD, Jake D. Turner
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/staa2435
Title of parent work (English):Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/14
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/10/14
Volume:498
Issue:1
Number of pages:1023
First page:1033
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
External remark:This article is a part of this cumulative dissertation

