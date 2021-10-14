The potassium absorption on HD189733b and HD209458b

Engin Keles, Matthias Mallom, Carolina von Essen, Thorsten A. Caroll, Xanthippi Alexoudi, Lorenzo Pino, Ilya Ilyin, Katja Poppenhäger, Daniel Kitzmann, Valerino Nascimbeni, Jake D. Turner, Klaus G. Strassmeier
- In this work, we investigate the potassium excess absorption around 7699 Å of the exoplanets HD189733b and HD209458b. For this purpose, we used high-spectral resolution transit observations acquired with the 2 × 8.4 m Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) and the Potsdam Echelle Polarimetric and Spectroscopic Instrument (PEPSI). For a bandwidth of 0.8 Å, we present a detection >7σ with an absorption level of 0.18 per cent for HD189733b. Applying the same analysis to HD209458b, we can set 3σ upper limit of 0.09 per cent, even though we do not detect a K-excess absorption. The investigation suggests that the K feature is less present in the atmosphere of HD209458b than in the one of HD189733b. This comparison confirms previous claims that the atmospheres of these two planets must have fundamentally different properties.