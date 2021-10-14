Schließen

The potassium absorption on HD189733b and HD209458b

  • In this work, we investigate the potassium excess absorption around 7699 Å of the exoplanets HD189733b and HD209458b. For this purpose, we used high-spectral resolution transit observations acquired with the 2 × 8.4 m Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) and the Potsdam Echelle Polarimetric and Spectroscopic Instrument (PEPSI). For a bandwidth of 0.8 Å, we present a detection >7σ with an absorption level of 0.18 per cent for HD189733b. Applying the same analysis to HD209458b, we can set 3σ upper limit of 0.09 per cent, even though we do not detect a K-excess absorption. The investigation suggests that the K feature is less present in the atmosphere of HD209458b than in the one of HD189733b. This comparison confirms previous claims that the atmospheres of these two planets must have fundamentally different properties.

Metadaten
Author details:Engin Keles, Matthias Mallom, Carolina von Essen, Thorsten A. Caroll, Xanthippi Alexoudi, Lorenzo Pino, Ilya Ilyin, Katja PoppenhägerORCiD, Daniel KitzmannORCiD, Valerino NascimbeniORCiD, Jake D. Turner, Klaus G. Strassmeier
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnrasl/slz123
Title of parent work (English):Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/14
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/10/14
Volume:489
Issue:1
First page:L37
Last Page:L41
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
External remark:This article is a part of this cumulative dissertation

