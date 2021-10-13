Schließen

Networks of picture processors as problem solvers

  • We propose a solution based on networks of picture processors to the problem of picture pattern matching. The network solving the problem can be informally described as follows: it consists of two subnetworks, one of them extracts at each step, simultaneously, all subpictures of identical (progressively decreasing) size from the input picture and sends them to the other subnetwork which checks whether any of the received pictures is identical to the pattern. We present an efficient solution based on networks with evolutionary processors only, for patterns with at most three rows or columns. Afterward, we present a solution based on networks containing both evolutionary and hiding processors running in O(n + m + kl) computational (processing and communication) steps, for any size (n, m) of the input pic-ture and (k, l) of the pattern. From the proofs of these results, we infer that any (k, l)-local language with 1 <= k <= 3 can be decided in O(n + m + l) computational steps by networks with evolutionary processors only, while any (k,We propose a solution based on networks of picture processors to the problem of picture pattern matching. The network solving the problem can be informally described as follows: it consists of two subnetworks, one of them extracts at each step, simultaneously, all subpictures of identical (progressively decreasing) size from the input picture and sends them to the other subnetwork which checks whether any of the received pictures is identical to the pattern. We present an efficient solution based on networks with evolutionary processors only, for patterns with at most three rows or columns. Afterward, we present a solution based on networks containing both evolutionary and hiding processors running in O(n + m + kl) computational (processing and communication) steps, for any size (n, m) of the input pic-ture and (k, l) of the pattern. From the proofs of these results, we infer that any (k, l)-local language with 1 <= k <= 3 can be decided in O(n + m + l) computational steps by networks with evolutionary processors only, while any (k, l)-local language with arbitrary k, l can be decided in O(n + m + kl) computational steps by networks containing both evolutionary and hiding processors.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Henning BordihnORCiD, Paolo Bottoni, Anna Labella, Victor MitranaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00500-016-2206-y
ISSN:1432-7643
ISSN:1433-7479
Title of parent work (English):Soft Computing
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/07/01
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/13
Tag:(k,l)-Local language; Hiding processor; Picture; Picture matching; Picture processor
Volume:21
Number of pages:13
First page:5529
Last Page:5541
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; Visiting Professor Programme-"Sapienza" University of Rome
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo