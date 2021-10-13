Schließen

Native and non-native speakers' brain responses to filled indirect Object Gaps

  • We examined native and non-native English speakers’ processing of indirect object wh-dependencies using a filled-gap paradigm while recording event-related potentials (ERPs). The non-native group was comprised of native German-speaking, proficient non-native speakers of English. Both participant groups showed evidence of linking fronted indirect objects to the subcategorizing verb when this was encountered, reflected in an N400 component. Evidence for continued filler activation beyond the verb was seen only in the non-native group, in the shape of a prolonged left-anterior negativity. Both participant groups showed sensitivity to filled indirect object gaps reflected in a P600 response, which was more pronounced and more globally distributed in our non-native group. Taken together, our results indicate that resolving indirect object dependencies is a two-step process in both native and non-native sentence comprehension, with greater processing cost incurred in non-native compared to native comprehension.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anna JessenORCiDGND, Julia FestmanORCiDGND, Oliver Boxell, Claudia FelserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10936-017-9496-9
ISSN:0090-6905
ISSN:1573-6555
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28508351
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Psycholinguistic Research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/15
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/13
Tag:ERPs; Filled gaps; Sentence processing; Wh-movement
Volume:46
Number of pages:20
First page:1319
Last Page:1338
Funding institution:Alexander-von-Humboldt Professorship
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo