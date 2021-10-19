Schließen

Efficient Hazard Assessment For Pluvial Floods In Urban Environments: A Benchmarking Case Study For The City Of Berlin, Germany

  The presence of impermeable surfaces in urban areas hinders natural drainage and directs the surface runoff to storm drainage systems with finite capacity, which makes these areas prone to pluvial flooding. The occurrence of pluvial flooding depends on the existence of minimal areas for surface runoff generation and concentration. Detailed hydrologic and hydrodynamic simulations are computationally expensive and require intensive resources. This study compared and evaluated the performance of two simplified methods to identify urban pluvial flood-prone areas, namely the fill–spill–merge (FSM) method and the topographic wetness index (TWI) method and used the TELEMAC-2D hydrodynamic numerical model for benchmarking and validation. The FSM method uses common GIS operations to identify flood-prone depressions from a high-resolution digital elevation model (DEM). The TWI method employs the maximum likelihood method (MLE) to probabilistically calibrate a TWI threshold (τ) based on the inundation maps from a 2D hydrodynamic model for a given spatial window (W) within the urban area. We found that the FSM method clearly outperforms the TWI method both conceptually and effectively in terms of model performance.

  • pmnr1163.pdfeng
    (52030KB)

    SHA-512f47f58dbee49297ae57f229860df710a45684ef70862553377c322b7ed789c205e32d521638def0e59a252696a8593928b8f9d0ed08ba589e032eaf20e9e6d8b

Metadaten
Author details:Omar SeleemORCiD, Maik HeistermannORCiDGND, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-522158
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52215
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1163)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/14
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/19
Tag:TELEMAC-2D model; digital elevation model (DEM); fill–spill–merge method; flood-prone area; topographic wetness index (TWI); urban pluvial flooding
Issue:18
Article number:2476
Number of pages:19
Source:Water 2021, 13(18), 2476; https://doi.org/10.3390/w13182476
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

