Efficient Hazard Assessment For Pluvial Floods In Urban Environments: A Benchmarking Case Study For The City Of Berlin, Germany
- The presence of impermeable surfaces in urban areas hinders natural drainage and directs the surface runoff to storm drainage systems with finite capacity, which makes these areas prone to pluvial flooding. The occurrence of pluvial flooding depends on the existence of minimal areas for surface runoff generation and concentration. Detailed hydrologic and hydrodynamic simulations are computationally expensive and require intensive resources. This study compared and evaluated the performance of two simplified methods to identify urban pluvial flood-prone areas, namely the fill–spill–merge (FSM) method and the topographic wetness index (TWI) method and used the TELEMAC-2D hydrodynamic numerical model for benchmarking and validation. The FSM method uses common GIS operations to identify flood-prone depressions from a high-resolution digital elevation model (DEM). The TWI method employs the maximum likelihood method (MLE) to probabilistically calibrate a TWI threshold (τ) based on the inundation maps from a 2D hydrodynamic model for aThe presence of impermeable surfaces in urban areas hinders natural drainage and directs the surface runoff to storm drainage systems with finite capacity, which makes these areas prone to pluvial flooding. The occurrence of pluvial flooding depends on the existence of minimal areas for surface runoff generation and concentration. Detailed hydrologic and hydrodynamic simulations are computationally expensive and require intensive resources. This study compared and evaluated the performance of two simplified methods to identify urban pluvial flood-prone areas, namely the fill–spill–merge (FSM) method and the topographic wetness index (TWI) method and used the TELEMAC-2D hydrodynamic numerical model for benchmarking and validation. The FSM method uses common GIS operations to identify flood-prone depressions from a high-resolution digital elevation model (DEM). The TWI method employs the maximum likelihood method (MLE) to probabilistically calibrate a TWI threshold (τ) based on the inundation maps from a 2D hydrodynamic model for a given spatial window (W) within the urban area. We found that the FSM method clearly outperforms the TWI method both conceptually and effectively in terms of model performance.…
|Author details:
|Omar SeleemORCiD, Maik HeistermannORCiDGND, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-522158
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52215
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1163)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/08/14
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/10/19
|Tag:
|TELEMAC-2D model; digital elevation model (DEM); fill–spill–merge method; flood-prone area; topographic wetness index (TWI); urban pluvial flooding
|Issue:
|18
|Article number:
|2476
|Number of pages:
|19
|Source:
|Water 2021, 13(18), 2476; https://doi.org/10.3390/w13182476
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle