Schließen

I’m merciful, am I not?

  • Narcissists are said to be particularly unforgiving, yet previous research remains inconclusive. This is likely because most previous studies focused on narcissism as a unitary construct, thereby neglecting its multiple facets. The present study (N = 1101) thus aimed to clarify the nuanced associations between different facets of narcissism and forgiveness, the latter being assessed via self-report and non-self-report measures. The results of a structural equation model (SEM) showed that antagonistic aspects of narcissism were negatively correlated with explicit forgiveness. Importantly, agentic as well as communal aspects of narcissism were positively correlated with explicit forgiveness. Aspects of narcissistic personality were not correlated with implicit forgiveness. Results suggest that not all facets of narcissism are associated with an unforgiving stance.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ramzi FatfoutaORCiDGND, Virgil Zeigler-Hill, Michela Schröder-AbeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jrp.2017.07.007
ISSN:0092-6566
ISSN:1095-7251
Title of parent work (English):Journal of research in personality
Subtitle (English):Facets of narcissism and forgiveness revisited
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:San Diego
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/13
Tag:Conflict; Forgiveness; Narcissism; Narcissistic entitlement; Social relationships
Volume:70
Number of pages:8
First page:166
Last Page:173
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo