TRIPOD - A Treadmill Walking Dataset with IMU, Pressure-distribution and Photoelectric Data for Gait Analysis

  Inertial measurement units (IMUs) enable easy to operate and low-cost data recording for gait analysis. When combined with treadmill walking, a large number of steps can be collected in a controlled environment without the need of a dedicated gait analysis laboratory. In order to evaluate existing and novel IMU-based gait analysis algorithms for treadmill walking, a reference dataset that includes IMU data as well as reliable ground truth measurements for multiple participants and walking speeds is needed. This article provides a reference dataset consisting of 15 healthy young adults who walked on a treadmill at three different speeds. Data were acquired using seven IMUs placed on the lower body, two different reference systems (Zebris FDMT-HQ and OptoGait), and two RGB cameras. Additionally, in order to validate an existing IMU-based gait analysis algorithm using the dataset, an adaptable modular data analysis pipeline was built. Our results show agreement between the pressure-sensitive Zebris and the photoelectric OptoGait system (r = 0.99), demonstrating the quality of our reference data. As a use case, the performance of an algorithm originally designed for overground walking was tested on treadmill data using the data pipeline. The accuracy of stride length and stride time estimations was comparable to that reported in other studies with overground data, indicating that the algorithm is equally applicable to treadmill data. The Python source code of the data pipeline is publicly available, and the dataset will be provided by the authors upon request, enabling future evaluations of IMU gait analysis algorithms without the need of recording new data.

Author details:Justin TrautmannORCiD, Lin Zhou, Clemens Markus BrahmsORCiD, Can TuncaORCiD, Cem ErsoyORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Bert ArnrichORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-522027
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52202
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät (pde006)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/04
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/18
Tag:OptoGait; Zebris; data pipeline; gait analysis algorithm; inertial measurement unit; public dataset
Issue:9
Article number:95
Number of pages:21
Source:Data 2021, 6(9), 95; https://doi.org/10.3390/data6090095
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

