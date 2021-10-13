Schließen

Lutein Specific Relationships among Some Spectrophotometric and Colorimetric Parameters of Chicken Egg Yolk

  Lutein is an essential dietary carotenoid with health benefits and is inter alia responsible for the colouration of egg yolk. The relationship between lutein accumulation and egg yolk colouration was therefore studied in more detail. After feeding a low-luteine diet for 21 days, 14 birds (Lohmann brown hens aged 20 weeks) were fed a diet containing marigold (80 mg lutein/kg feed) and 14 other birds were fed a diet containing oleoresin (45 mg lutein/kg feed) for 21 days; for both groups of birds, this feeding period was followed by withdrawal for 21 days. The Roche Yolk Colour Fan (RYCF) score (0 to 15, where higher values denote greater colour intensity; R-2=0.87; P<0.01) and redness (R-2=0.89; P<0.01) increased with increasing lutein content of egg yolk. Total carotenoid content had a poor relationship with lightness (R-2=0.13; P>0.05) and yellowness (R-2=0.12; P>0.05) of the yolk. It may be concluded that increased lutein is potentially responsible for an increased RYCF score and redness (a*), but decreased yellowness (b*) and lightness (L*), of egg yolk.

Metadaten
Author details:Khan M. S. Islam, Mahmoud Abd Elhamid KhalilGND, Klaus Maenner, Jens RailaORCiDGND, Harshadrai Manilal RawelORCiDGND, Jürgen Zentek, Florian J. SchweigertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2141/jpsa.0160065
ISSN:1346-7395
Title of parent work (English):The journal of poultry science
Publisher:Japan Poultry Science Association
Place of publishing:Tsukuba
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/13
Tag:HPLC; carotenoid; iCheck; lutein; spectrophotometry; yolk
Volume:54
Number of pages:7
First page:271
Last Page:277
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-SA - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen, 4.0 International

