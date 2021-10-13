Schließen

Research for Practice: Technology for Underserved Communities; Personal Fabrication

  • THIS INSTALLMENT OF Research for Practice provides curated reading guides to technology for underserved communities and to new developments in personal fabrication. First, Tawanna Dillahunt describes design considerations and technology for underserved and impoverished communities. Designing for the more than 1.6 billion impoverished individuals worldwide requires special consideration of community needs, constraints, and context. Her selections span protocols for poor-quality communication networks, community-driven content generation, and resource and public service discovery. Second, Stefanie Mueller and Patrick Baudisch provide an overview of recent advances in personal fabrication (for example, 3D printers).

Author details:Peter Bailis, Tawanna Dillahunt, Stefanie Müller, Patrick Baudisch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3080188
ISSN:0001-0782
ISSN:1557-7317
Title of parent work (English):Communications of the ACM / Association for Computing Machinery
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/25
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/13
Volume:60
Number of pages:4
First page:46
Last Page:49
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

