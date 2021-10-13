Schließen

Personality traits and the perception of macroeconomic indicators

  • I examine the determinants of both perceived inflation and unemployment in one single survey and include Big Five traits in the analysis. This is the first survey on this topic in Germany. My sample consists of 1771 students from different fields and levels. Using PhD students’ estimates as a reference, I create categories for underestimation and overestimation of both variables. Multinomial logit regressions show that females overestimate both variables. Education and news consumption reduce misestimation. A higher level of Neuroticism is related with a higher probability to overestimate unemployment. Overstating (understating) one indicator is associated with overstating (understating) the other.

Author details:Andreas OrlandORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/boer.12110
ISSN:0307-3378
ISSN:1467-8586
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of Economic Research
Subtitle (English):Survey Evidence
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/28
Completion year:2016
Release date:2021/10/13
Tag:cross-sectional heterogeneity; inflation perception; personality traits; unemployment perception
Volume:69
Issue:4
Number of pages:23
First page:E150
Last Page:E172
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

