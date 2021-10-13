Heidi Kreibich, Giuliano Di Baldassarre, Sergiy Vorogushyn, Jeroen C. J. H. Aerts, Heiko Apel, Giuseppe T. Aronica, Karsten Arnbjerg-Nielsen, Laurens M. Bouwer, Philip Bubeck, Tommaso Caloiero, Do T. Chinh, Maria Cortes, Animesh K. Gain, Vincenzo Giampa, Christian Kuhlicke, Zbigniew W. Kundzewicz, Maria Carmen Llasat, Johanna Mard, Piotr Matczak, Maurizio Mazzoleni, Daniela Molinari, Nguyen V. Dung, Olga Petrucci, Kai Schröter, Kymo Slager, Annegret Henriette Thieken, Philip J. Ward, Bruno Merz
- As flood impacts are increasing in large parts of the world, understanding the primary drivers of changes in risk is essential for effective adaptation. To gain more knowledge on the basis of empirical case studies, we analyze eight paired floods, that is, consecutive flood events that occurred in the same region, with the second flood causing significantly lower damage. These success stories of risk reduction were selected across different socioeconomic and hydro-climatic contexts. The potential of societies to adapt is uncovered by describing triggered societal changes, as well as formal measures and spontaneous processes that reduced flood risk. This novel approach has the potential to build the basis for an international data collection and analysis effort to better understand and attribute changes in risk due to hydrological extremes in the framework of the IAHSs Panta Rhei initiative. Across all case studies, we find that lower damage caused by the second event was mainly due to significant reductions in vulnerability, forAs flood impacts are increasing in large parts of the world, understanding the primary drivers of changes in risk is essential for effective adaptation. To gain more knowledge on the basis of empirical case studies, we analyze eight paired floods, that is, consecutive flood events that occurred in the same region, with the second flood causing significantly lower damage. These success stories of risk reduction were selected across different socioeconomic and hydro-climatic contexts. The potential of societies to adapt is uncovered by describing triggered societal changes, as well as formal measures and spontaneous processes that reduced flood risk. This novel approach has the potential to build the basis for an international data collection and analysis effort to better understand and attribute changes in risk due to hydrological extremes in the framework of the IAHSs Panta Rhei initiative. Across all case studies, we find that lower damage caused by the second event was mainly due to significant reductions in vulnerability, for example, via raised risk awareness, preparedness, and improvements of organizational emergency management. Thus, vulnerability reduction plays an essential role for successful adaptation. Our work shows that there is a high potential to adapt, but there remains the challenge to stimulate measures that reduce vulnerability and risk in periods in which extreme events do not occur.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Heidi KreibichORCiD, Giuliano Di BaldassarreORCiD, Sergiy VorogushynORCiDGND, Jeroen C. J. H. Aerts, Heiko ApelORCiDGND, Giuseppe T. AronicaORCiD, Karsten Arnbjerg-NielsenORCiD, Laurens M. Bouwer, Philip BubeckORCiD, Tommaso CaloieroORCiD, Do T. Chinh, Maria Cortes, Animesh K. GainORCiD, Vincenzo Giampa, Christian KuhlickeORCiD, Zbigniew W. Kundzewicz, Maria Carmen Llasat, Johanna MardORCiD, Piotr Matczak, Maurizio Mazzoleni, Daniela MolinariORCiD, Nguyen V. Dung, Olga PetrucciORCiD, Kai SchröterORCiDGND, Kymo Slager, Annegret Henriette ThiekenORCiDGND, Philip J. Ward, Bruno MerzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/2017EF000606
|ISSN:
|2328-4277
|Title of parent work (English):
|Earth's Future
|Subtitle (English):
|Results of international paired flood event studies
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/07/26
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2021/10/13
|Tag:
|adaptation; flooding; global environmental change; vulnerability
|Volume:
|5
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|953
|Last Page:
|965
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International