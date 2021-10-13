Analytic Kantianism
- Wilfrid Sellars and John McDowell can both be read as proponents of Analytic Kantianism. However, their accounts differ in important detail. In particular, McDowell has criticized Sellars’s account of sensory consciousness in a number of papers (most notably in LFI and SC), both as a reading of Kant and on its systematic merits. The present paper offers a detailed analysis of this criticism and a defense of Sellars’s position against the background of a methodology of transcendental philosophy.
|Johannes HaagORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.1092766
|2386-7655
|Con-textos kantianos : international journal of philosophy
|Sellars and McDowell on Sensory Consciousness
|Instituto de Filosofía del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas
|Madrid
|Article
|English
|2017/12/05
|2017
|2021/10/13
|Kant; McDowell; Sellars; Transcendental Philosophy; intuition; judgment; perception
|24
|18
|41
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Referiert
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International