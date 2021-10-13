Schließen

Do emotional components of alexithymia mediate the interplay between cyberbullying victimization and perpetration?

  • A substantial amount of research has revealed that cyberbully-victims have more emotional and behavioral problems than either cyberbullying victims or perpetrators. However, until now, little research has been conducted into the factors that contribute to the interplay between cyberbullying victimization and perpetration. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between cyberbullying victimization, perpetration, and two emotional components of alexithymia, namely difficulties in identifying and describing one's own feelings. Self-report questions were administered to 1549 adolescents between 12 and 18 years old (M = 14.51; SD = 1.68; 42.1% (n = 652) male) from Germany and Thailand. Results showed that cyberbullying victimization and alexithymia are associated with cyberbullying perpetration. Moreover, alexithymia mediated the associations between cyberbullying victimization and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration. Consequently, we suggest that the ability to describe and identify one's own feelings might beA substantial amount of research has revealed that cyberbully-victims have more emotional and behavioral problems than either cyberbullying victims or perpetrators. However, until now, little research has been conducted into the factors that contribute to the interplay between cyberbullying victimization and perpetration. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between cyberbullying victimization, perpetration, and two emotional components of alexithymia, namely difficulties in identifying and describing one's own feelings. Self-report questions were administered to 1549 adolescents between 12 and 18 years old (M = 14.51; SD = 1.68; 42.1% (n = 652) male) from Germany and Thailand. Results showed that cyberbullying victimization and alexithymia are associated with cyberbullying perpetration. Moreover, alexithymia mediated the associations between cyberbullying victimization and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration. Consequently, we suggest that the ability to describe and identify one's own feelings might be important for understanding the link between cyberbullying, victimization, and perpetration. The results may help develop prevention and intervention programs focused on reducing cyberbullying.show moreshow less

Author details:Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Ludwig Bilz, Saskia M. Fischer, Michelle F. WrightORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph14121530
ISSN:1660-4601
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/08
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/13
Tag:alexithymia; cyberbully-victims; cyberbullying; cybervictimization; mediation
Volume:14
Issue:12
Number of pages:11
