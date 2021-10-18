Schließen

Concurrent validity of barbell force measured from video-based barbell kinematics during the snatch in male elite weightlifters

  • This study examined the concurrent validity of an inverse dynamic (force computed from barbell acceleration [reference method]) and a work-energy (force computed from work at the barbell [alternative method]) approach to measure the mean vertical barbell force during the snatch using kinematic data from video analysis. For this purpose, the acceleration phase of the snatch was analyzed in thirty male medal winners of the 2018 weightlifting World Championships (age: 25.2±3.1 years; body mass: 88.9±28.6 kg). Vertical barbell kinematics were measured using a custom-made 2D real-time video analysis software. Agreement between the two computational approaches was assessed using Bland-Altman analysis, Deming regression, and Pearson product-moment correlation. Further, principal component analysis in conjunction with multiple linear regression was used to assess whether individual differences related to the two approaches are due to the waveforms of the acceleration time-series data. Results indicated no mean difference (p > 0.05; d = −0.04)This study examined the concurrent validity of an inverse dynamic (force computed from barbell acceleration [reference method]) and a work-energy (force computed from work at the barbell [alternative method]) approach to measure the mean vertical barbell force during the snatch using kinematic data from video analysis. For this purpose, the acceleration phase of the snatch was analyzed in thirty male medal winners of the 2018 weightlifting World Championships (age: 25.2±3.1 years; body mass: 88.9±28.6 kg). Vertical barbell kinematics were measured using a custom-made 2D real-time video analysis software. Agreement between the two computational approaches was assessed using Bland-Altman analysis, Deming regression, and Pearson product-moment correlation. Further, principal component analysis in conjunction with multiple linear regression was used to assess whether individual differences related to the two approaches are due to the waveforms of the acceleration time-series data. Results indicated no mean difference (p > 0.05; d = −0.04) and an extremely large correlation (r = 0.99) between the two approaches. Despite the high agreement, the total error of individual differences was 8.2% (163.0 N). The individual differences can be explained by a multiple linear regression model (R2adj = 0.86) on principal component scores from the principal component analysis of vertical barbell acceleration time-series waveforms. Findings from this study indicate that the individual errors of force measures can be associated with the inverse dynamic approach. This approach uses vertical barbell acceleration data from video analysis that is prone to error. Therefore, it is recommended to use the work-energy approach to compute mean vertical barbell force as this approach did not rely on vertical barbell acceleration.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ingo SandauORCiDGND, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0254705
ISSN:1932-6203
Title of parent work (English):Plos One
Publisher:PLOS
Place of publishing:San Francisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/03
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/10/18
Tag:Acceleration; Computer Software; Kinematics; Linear regression analysis; Motion; Principal component analysis; Scanning electron microscopy; Velocity
Volume:16
Issue:7
Article number:e0254705
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2021_070
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 716

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo