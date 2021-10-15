Schließen

Carbon Adsorbents from Spent Coffee for Removal of Methylene Blue and Methyl Orange fromWater

  • Activated carbons (ACs) were prepared from dried spent coffee (SCD), a biological waste product, to produce adsorbents for methylene blue (MB) and methyl orange (MO) from aqueous solution. Pre-pyrolysis activation of SCD was achieved via treatment of the SCD with aqueous sodium hydroxide solutions at 90 � C. Pyrolysis of the pretreated SCD at 500 � C for 1 h produced powders with typical characteristics of AC suitable and effective for dye adsorption. As an alternative to the rather harsh base treatment, calcium carbonate powder, a very common and abundant resource, was also studied as an activator. Mixtures of SCD and CaCO3 (1:1 w/w) yielded effective ACs for MO and MB removal upon pyrolysis needing only small amounts of AC to clear the solutions. A selectivity of the adsorption process toward anionic (MO) or cationic (MB) dyes was not observed.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1154.pdfeng
    (30841KB)

    SHA-512c1be11bf087c871836cb408a23300217610f99fba840dbae8d668767b91bbc33d99be496332cfa3cee4675032691c6e6908224186d26a9e28d29e94e0fe1885c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Inga BlockORCiD, Christina GünterORCiDGND, Alysson Duarte Rodrigues, Silvia PaaschGND, Peter Hesemann, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-521653
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52165
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1155)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/20
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/15
Tag:activated carbon; calcium carbonate; dye adsorption; dye removal; methyl orange; methylene blue; spent coffee; water; water treatment
Issue:14
Article number:3996
Number of pages:20
Source:Materials 2021, 14, 3996. https://doi.org/10.3390/ma14143996
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo