Carbon Adsorbents from Spent Coffee for Removal of Methylene Blue and Methyl Orange fromWater
- Activated carbons (ACs) were prepared from dried spent coffee (SCD), a biological waste product, to produce adsorbents for methylene blue (MB) and methyl orange (MO) from aqueous solution. Pre-pyrolysis activation of SCD was achieved via treatment of the SCD with aqueous sodium hydroxide solutions at 90 � C. Pyrolysis of the pretreated SCD at 500 � C for 1 h produced powders with typical characteristics of AC suitable and effective for dye adsorption. As an alternative to the rather harsh base treatment, calcium carbonate powder, a very common and abundant resource, was also studied as an activator. Mixtures of SCD and CaCO3 (1:1 w/w) yielded effective ACs for MO and MB removal upon pyrolysis needing only small amounts of AC to clear the solutions. A selectivity of the adsorption process toward anionic (MO) or cationic (MB) dyes was not observed.
|Author details:
|Inga BlockORCiD, Christina GünterORCiDGND, Alysson Duarte Rodrigues, Silvia PaaschGND, Peter Hesemann, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-521653
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52165
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1155)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/05/20
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/10/15
|Tag:
|activated carbon; calcium carbonate; dye adsorption; dye removal; methyl orange; methylene blue; spent coffee; water; water treatment
|Issue:
|14
|Article number:
|3996
|Number of pages:
|20
|Source:
|Materials 2021, 14, 3996. https://doi.org/10.3390/ma14143996
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle