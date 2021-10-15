Carbon Adsorbents from Spent Coffee for Removal of Methylene Blue and Methyl Orange fromWater

Inga Block, Christina Günter, Alysson Duarte Rodrigues, Silvia Paasch, Peter Hesemann, Andreas Taubert Activated carbons (ACs) were prepared from dried spent coffee (SCD), a biological waste product, to produce adsorbents for methylene blue (MB) and methyl orange (MO) from aqueous solution. Pre-pyrolysis activation of SCD was achieved via treatment of the SCD with aqueous sodium hydroxide solutions at 90 � C. Pyrolysis of the pretreated SCD at 500 � C for 1 h produced powders with typical characteristics of AC suitable and effective for dye adsorption. As an alternative to the rather harsh base treatment, calcium carbonate powder, a very common and abundant resource, was also studied as an activator. Mixtures of SCD and CaCO3 (1:1 w/w) yielded effective ACs for MO and MB removal upon pyrolysis needing only small amounts of AC to clear the solutions. A selectivity of the adsorption process toward anionic (MO) or cationic (MB) dyes was not observed.