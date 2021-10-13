Schließen

Solvent networks tune thermodynamics of oligosaccharide complex formation in an extended protein binding site

  • The principles of protein-glycan binding are still not well understood on a molecular level. Attempts to link affinity and specificity of glycan recognition to structure suffer from the general lack of model systems for experimental studies and the difficulty to describe the influence of solvent. We have experimentally and computationally addressed energetic contributions of solvent in protein-glycan complex formation in the tailspike protein (TSP) of E. coli bacteriophage HK620. HK620TSP is a 230 kDa native trimer of right-handed, parallel beta-helices that provide extended, rigid binding sites for bacterial cell surface O-antigen polysaccharides. A set of high affinity mutants bound hexa- or pentasaccharide O-antigen fragments with very similar affinities even though hexasaccharides introduce an additional glucose branch into an occluded protein surface cavity. Remarkably different thermodynamic binding signatures were found for different mutants; however, crystal structure analyses indicated that no major oligosaccharide or proteinThe principles of protein-glycan binding are still not well understood on a molecular level. Attempts to link affinity and specificity of glycan recognition to structure suffer from the general lack of model systems for experimental studies and the difficulty to describe the influence of solvent. We have experimentally and computationally addressed energetic contributions of solvent in protein-glycan complex formation in the tailspike protein (TSP) of E. coli bacteriophage HK620. HK620TSP is a 230 kDa native trimer of right-handed, parallel beta-helices that provide extended, rigid binding sites for bacterial cell surface O-antigen polysaccharides. A set of high affinity mutants bound hexa- or pentasaccharide O-antigen fragments with very similar affinities even though hexasaccharides introduce an additional glucose branch into an occluded protein surface cavity. Remarkably different thermodynamic binding signatures were found for different mutants; however, crystal structure analyses indicated that no major oligosaccharide or protein topology changes had occurred upon complex formation. This pointed to a solvent effect. Molecular dynamics simulations using a mobility-based approach revealed an extended network of solvent positions distributed over the entire oligosaccharide binding site. However, free energy calculations showed that a small water network inside the glucose-binding cavity had the most notable influence on the thermodynamic signature. The energy needed to displace water from the glucose binding pocket depended on the amino acid at the entrance, in agreement with the different amounts of enthalpy-entropy compensation found for introducing glucose into the pocket in the different mutants. Studies with small molecule drugs have shown before that a few active water molecules can control protein complex formation. HK620TSP oligosaccharide binding shows that similar fundamental principles also apply for glycans, where a small number of water molecules can dominate the thermodynamic signature in an extended binding site.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ruth Sonja KunstmannORCiDGND, Ulrich Gohlke, Nina Kristin Bröker, Yvette Roske, Udo HeinemannORCiD, Mark SanterORCiD, Stefanie BarbirzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/jacs.8b03719
ISSN:0002-7863
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30044908
Title of parent work (English):Journal of the American Chemical Society
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/22
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/13
Volume:140
Issue:33
Number of pages:9
First page:10447
Last Page:10455
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 4046/1-2]; Max Planck Society grant
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo