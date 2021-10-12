Schließen

Modeling random crawling, membrane deformation and intracellular polarity of motile amoeboid cells

  Amoeboid movement is one of the most widespread forms of cell motility that plays a key role in numerous biological contexts. While many aspects of this process are well investigated, the large cell-to-cell variability in the motile characteristics of an otherwise uniform population remains an open question that was largely ignored by previous models. In this article, we present a mathematical model of amoeboid motility that combines noisy bistable kinetics with a dynamic phase field for the cell shape. To capture cell-to-cell variability, we introduce a single parameter for tuning the balance between polarity formation and intracellular noise. We compare numerical simulations of our model to experiments with the social amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum. Despite the simple structure of our model, we found close agreement with the experimental results for the center-of-mass motion as well as for the evolution of the cell shape and the overall intracellular patterns. We thus conjecture that the building blocks of our model capture essential features of amoeboid motility and may serve as a starting point for more detailed descriptions of cell motion in chemical gradients and confined environments.

Metadaten
Author details:Sergio AlonsoORCiD, Mai Ke Stange, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0201977
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30138392
Title of parent work (English):PLoS one
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/12
Volume:13
Issue:8
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Ministerio Economia (SPAIN) [FIS-2014-55365-P, RYC-2012-11265]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (Germany)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1014

