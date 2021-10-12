Schließen

Intense C III] lambda lambda 1907,1909 emission from a strong Lyman continuum emitting galaxy

  • We have obtained the first complete ultraviolet (UV) spectrum of a strong Lyman continuum (LyC) emitter at low redshift - the compact, low-metallicity, star-forming galaxy J1154+2443 - with a Lyman continuum escape fraction of 46% discovered recently. The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph spectrum shows strong Ly alpha and C III] lambda 1909 emission, as well as O III] lambda 1666. Our observations show that strong LyC emitters can have UV emission lines with a high equivalent width (e.g. EW(C III]) = 11.7 +/- 2.9 angstrom rest-frame), although their equivalent widths should be reduced due to the loss of ionizing photons. The intrinsic ionizing photon production efficiency of J1154+2443 is high, log(xi(0)(ion)) = 25.56 erg(-1) Hz, comparable to that of other recently discovered z similar to 0.3-0.4 LyC emitters. Combining our measurements and earlier determinations from the literature, we find a trend of increasing xi(0)(ion) with increasing C III] lambda 1909 equivalent width, which can be understood by a combination of decreasingWe have obtained the first complete ultraviolet (UV) spectrum of a strong Lyman continuum (LyC) emitter at low redshift - the compact, low-metallicity, star-forming galaxy J1154+2443 - with a Lyman continuum escape fraction of 46% discovered recently. The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph spectrum shows strong Ly alpha and C III] lambda 1909 emission, as well as O III] lambda 1666. Our observations show that strong LyC emitters can have UV emission lines with a high equivalent width (e.g. EW(C III]) = 11.7 +/- 2.9 angstrom rest-frame), although their equivalent widths should be reduced due to the loss of ionizing photons. The intrinsic ionizing photon production efficiency of J1154+2443 is high, log(xi(0)(ion)) = 25.56 erg(-1) Hz, comparable to that of other recently discovered z similar to 0.3-0.4 LyC emitters. Combining our measurements and earlier determinations from the literature, we find a trend of increasing xi(0)(ion) with increasing C III] lambda 1909 equivalent width, which can be understood by a combination of decreasing stellar population age and metallicity. Simple ionization and density-bounded photoionization models can explain the main observational features including the UV spectrum of J1154+2443.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel SchaererORCiD, Yuri I. IzotovORCiD, K. Nakajima, Gabor WorseckORCiD, J. Chisholm, A. Verhamme, T. X. Thuan, S. de Barros
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201833823
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/12
Tag:dark ages, reionization, first stars; galaxies: high-redshift; galaxies: starburst; ultraviolet: galaxies
Volume:616
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine [0116U003191]; Program of Fundamental Research of the Department of Physics and Astronomy [0117U000240]; JSPSMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; TRIPLE [ERC-stg-757258]; [HST-GO-15433.002-A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

