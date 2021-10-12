Intense C III] lambda lambda 1907,1909 emission from a strong Lyman continuum emitting galaxy

We have obtained the first complete ultraviolet (UV) spectrum of a strong Lyman continuum (LyC) emitter at low redshift - the compact, low-metallicity, star-forming galaxy J1154+2443 - with a Lyman continuum escape fraction of 46% discovered recently. The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph spectrum shows strong Ly alpha and C III] lambda 1909 emission, as well as O III] lambda 1666. Our observations show that strong LyC emitters can have UV emission lines with a high equivalent width (e.g. EW(C III]) = 11.7 +/- 2.9 angstrom rest-frame), although their equivalent widths should be reduced due to the loss of ionizing photons. The intrinsic ionizing photon production efficiency of J1154+2443 is high, log(xi(0)(ion)) = 25.56 erg(-1) Hz, comparable to that of other recently discovered z similar to 0.3-0.4 LyC emitters. Combining our measurements and earlier determinations from the literature, we find a trend of increasing xi(0)(ion) with increasing C III] lambda 1909 equivalent width, which can be understood by a combination of decreasing

We have obtained the first complete ultraviolet (UV) spectrum of a strong Lyman continuum (LyC) emitter at low redshift - the compact, low-metallicity, star-forming galaxy J1154+2443 - with a Lyman continuum escape fraction of 46% discovered recently. The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph spectrum shows strong Ly alpha and C III] lambda 1909 emission, as well as O III] lambda 1666. Our observations show that strong LyC emitters can have UV emission lines with a high equivalent width (e.g. EW(C III]) = 11.7 +/- 2.9 angstrom rest-frame), although their equivalent widths should be reduced due to the loss of ionizing photons. The intrinsic ionizing photon production efficiency of J1154+2443 is high, log(xi(0)(ion)) = 25.56 erg(-1) Hz, comparable to that of other recently discovered z similar to 0.3-0.4 LyC emitters. Combining our measurements and earlier determinations from the literature, we find a trend of increasing xi(0)(ion) with increasing C III] lambda 1909 equivalent width, which can be understood by a combination of decreasing stellar population age and metallicity. Simple ionization and density-bounded photoionization models can explain the main observational features including the UV spectrum of J1154+2443.

