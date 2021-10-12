Intense C III] lambda lambda 1907,1909 emission from a strong Lyman continuum emitting galaxy
We have obtained the first complete ultraviolet (UV) spectrum of a strong Lyman continuum (LyC) emitter at low redshift - the compact, low-metallicity, star-forming galaxy J1154+2443 - with a Lyman continuum escape fraction of 46% discovered recently. The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph spectrum shows strong Ly alpha and C III] lambda 1909 emission, as well as O III] lambda 1666. Our observations show that strong LyC emitters can have UV emission lines with a high equivalent width (e.g. EW(C III]) = 11.7 +/- 2.9 angstrom rest-frame), although their equivalent widths should be reduced due to the loss of ionizing photons. The intrinsic ionizing photon production efficiency of J1154+2443 is high, log(xi(0)(ion)) = 25.56 erg(-1) Hz, comparable to that of other recently discovered z similar to 0.3-0.4 LyC emitters. Combining our measurements and earlier determinations from the literature, we find a trend of increasing xi(0)(ion) with increasing C III] lambda 1909 equivalent width, which can be understood by a combination of decreasing stellar population age and metallicity. Simple ionization and density-bounded photoionization models can explain the main observational features including the UV spectrum of J1154+2443.
|Author details:
|Daniel SchaererORCiD, Yuri I. IzotovORCiD, K. Nakajima, Gabor WorseckORCiD, J. Chisholm, A. Verhamme, T. X. Thuan, S. de Barros
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201833823
|1432-0746
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|EDP Sciences
|Les Ulis
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/10/12
|Tag:
|dark ages, reionization, first stars; galaxies: high-redshift; galaxies: starburst; ultraviolet: galaxies
|616
|5
|National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine [0116U003191]; Program of Fundamental Research of the Department of Physics and Astronomy [0117U000240]; JSPSMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; TRIPLE [ERC-stg-757258]; [HST-GO-15433.002-A]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access