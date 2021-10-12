Schließen

Time averages and their statistical variation for the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process

  • How ergodic is diffusion under harmonic confinements? How strongly do ensemble- and time-averaged displacements differ for a thermally-agitated particle performing confined motion for different initial conditions? We here study these questions for the generic Ornstein-Uhlenbeck (OU) process and derive the analytical expressions for the second and fourth moment. These quantifiers are particularly relevant for the increasing number of single-particle tracking experiments using optical traps. For a fixed starting position, we discuss the definitions underlying the ensemble averages. We also quantify effects of equilibrium and nonequilibrium initial particle distributions onto the relaxation properties and emerging nonequivalence of the ensemble- and time-averaged displacements (even in the limit of long trajectories). We derive analytical expressions for the ergodicity breaking parameter quantifying the amplitude scatter of individual time-averaged trajectories, both for equilibrium and outof-equilibrium initial particle positions, inHow ergodic is diffusion under harmonic confinements? How strongly do ensemble- and time-averaged displacements differ for a thermally-agitated particle performing confined motion for different initial conditions? We here study these questions for the generic Ornstein-Uhlenbeck (OU) process and derive the analytical expressions for the second and fourth moment. These quantifiers are particularly relevant for the increasing number of single-particle tracking experiments using optical traps. For a fixed starting position, we discuss the definitions underlying the ensemble averages. We also quantify effects of equilibrium and nonequilibrium initial particle distributions onto the relaxation properties and emerging nonequivalence of the ensemble- and time-averaged displacements (even in the limit of long trajectories). We derive analytical expressions for the ergodicity breaking parameter quantifying the amplitude scatter of individual time-averaged trajectories, both for equilibrium and outof-equilibrium initial particle positions, in the entire range of lag times. Our analytical predictions are in excellent agreement with results of computer simulations of the Langevin equation in a parabolic potential. We also examine the validity of the Einstein relation for the ensemble- and time-averaged moments of the OU-particle. Some physical systems, in which the relaxation and nonergodic features we unveiled may be observable, are discussed.show moreshow less

Author details:Andrey G. CherstvyORCiD, Samudrajit ThapaORCiDGND, Yousof MardoukhiORCiD, Aleksei V. ChechkinORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.98.022134
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30253569
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Subtitle (English):Role of initial particle distributions and relaxation to stationarity
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/12
Volume:98
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1, ME 1535/7-1]; Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Scholarship; Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD) [57214224]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

