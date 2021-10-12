Atmospheric properties and dynamics of gaseous exoplanets inferred from high-resolution alkali line transmission spectroscopy

The characterization of exoplanets applying high-resolution transmission spectroscopy ini- tiated a new era making it possible to trace atmospheric signature at high altitudes in exoplanet atmospheres and to determine atmospheric properties which enrich our under- standing of the formation and evolution of the solar system. In contrast to what is observed in our solar system, where gaseous planets orbit at wide orbits, Jupiter type exoplanets were detected in foreign stellar systems surrounding their host stars within few days, in close orbits, the so called hot- and ultra-hot Jupiters. The most well studied ones are HD209458b and HD189733b, which are the first exoplanets where absorption is detected in their atmospheres, namely from the alkali line sodium. For hot Jupiters, the resonant alkali lines are the atmospheric species with one of the strongest absorption signatures, due to their large absorption cross-section. However, al- though the alkali lines sodium and potassium were detected in low-resolution observations for various

The characterization of exoplanets applying high-resolution transmission spectroscopy ini- tiated a new era making it possible to trace atmospheric signature at high altitudes in exoplanet atmospheres and to determine atmospheric properties which enrich our under- standing of the formation and evolution of the solar system. In contrast to what is observed in our solar system, where gaseous planets orbit at wide orbits, Jupiter type exoplanets were detected in foreign stellar systems surrounding their host stars within few days, in close orbits, the so called hot- and ultra-hot Jupiters. The most well studied ones are HD209458b and HD189733b, which are the first exoplanets where absorption is detected in their atmospheres, namely from the alkali line sodium. For hot Jupiters, the resonant alkali lines are the atmospheric species with one of the strongest absorption signatures, due to their large absorption cross-section. However, al- though the alkali lines sodium and potassium were detected in low-resolution observations for various giant exoplanets, potassium was absent in different high-resolution investiga- tions in contrast to sodium. The reason for this is quite puzzling, since both alkalis have very similar physical and chemical properties (e.g. condensation and ionization proper- ties). Obtaining high-resolution transit observations of HD189733b and HD209458b, we were able to detect potassium on HD189733b (Manuscript 1), which was the first high-resolution detection of potassium on an exoplanet. The absence of potassium on HD209458b could be reasoned by depletion processes, such as condensation or photo-ionization or high-altitude clouds. In a further study (Manuscript II), we resolved the potassium line and compared this to a previously detected sodium absorption on this planet. The comparison showed, that the potassium lines are either tracing different altitudes and temperatures compared to the sodium lines, or are depleted so that the planetary Na/K- ratio is way larger than the stellar one. A comparison of the alkali lines with synthetic line profiles showed that the sodium lines were much broader than the potassium lines, probably being induced by winds. To investigate this, the effect of zonal streaming winds on the sodium lines on Jupiter-type planets is investigated in a further study (Manuscript III), showing that such winds can significantly broaden the Na- lines and that high-resolution observations can trace such winds with different properties. Furthermore, investigating the Na-line observations for different exoplanets, I showed that the Na-line broadening follows a trend with cooler planets showing stronger line broadening and so hinting on stronger winds, matching well into theoretical predictions. Each presented manuscript depends on the re- sults published within the previous manuscript, yielding a unitary study of the exoplanet HD189733b. The investigation of the potassium absorption required to account for different effects: The telluric lines removal and the effect of center-to-limb variation (see Manuscript I), the residual Rossiter-Mc-Laughlin effect (see Manuscript II) and the broadening of spectral lines on a translucent atmospheric ring by zonal jet streams (see Manuscript III). This thesis shows that high-resolution transmission spectroscopy is a powerful tool to probe sharp alkali line absorption on giant exoplanet atmospheres and to investigate on the properties and dynamics of hot Jupiter type atmospheres.

…