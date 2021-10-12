Schließen

Back to full interseismic plate locking decades after the giant 1960 Chile earthquake

  • Great megathrust earthquakes arise from the sudden release of energy accumulated during centuries of interseismic plate convergence. The moment deficit (energy available for future earthquakes) is commonly inferred by integrating the rate of interseismic plate locking over the time since the previous great earthquake. But accurate integration requires knowledge of how interseismic plate locking changes decades after earthquakes, measurements not available for most great earthquakes. Here we reconstruct the post-earthquake history of plate locking at Guafo Island, above the seismogenic zone of the giant 1960 (M-w = 9.5) Chile earthquake, through forward modeling of land-level changes inferred from aerial imagery (since 1974) and measured by GPS (since 1994). We find that interseismic locking increased to similar to 70% in the decade following the 1960 earthquake and then gradually to 100% by 2005. Our findings illustrate the transient evolution of plate locking in Chile, and suggest a similarly complex evolution elsewhere, withGreat megathrust earthquakes arise from the sudden release of energy accumulated during centuries of interseismic plate convergence. The moment deficit (energy available for future earthquakes) is commonly inferred by integrating the rate of interseismic plate locking over the time since the previous great earthquake. But accurate integration requires knowledge of how interseismic plate locking changes decades after earthquakes, measurements not available for most great earthquakes. Here we reconstruct the post-earthquake history of plate locking at Guafo Island, above the seismogenic zone of the giant 1960 (M-w = 9.5) Chile earthquake, through forward modeling of land-level changes inferred from aerial imagery (since 1974) and measured by GPS (since 1994). We find that interseismic locking increased to similar to 70% in the decade following the 1960 earthquake and then gradually to 100% by 2005. Our findings illustrate the transient evolution of plate locking in Chile, and suggest a similarly complex evolution elsewhere, with implications for the time- and magnitude-dependent probability of future events.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel MelnickORCiDGND, Shaoyang LiORCiD, Marcos MorenoORCiD, Marco Cisternas, Julius Jara-MunozORCiDGND, Robert Wesson, Alan Nelson, Juan Carlos Baez, Zhiguo Deng
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05989-6
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30166533
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/12
Volume:9
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Millennium Nucleus The Seismic Cycle Along Subduction Zones - Millennium Scientific Initiative (ICM) of the Chilean Government [NC160025]; Chilean National Fund for Development of Science and Technology (FONDECYT)Comision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica (CONICYT)CONICYT FONDECYT [1150321, 1181479]; German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 3157/4-2, MO 2310/1-1]; U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF)National Science Foundation (NSF) [RAPID EAR-1036057]; Earthquake Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 678

