Schließen

Epigenetic variance in dopamine D2 receptor

  • Genetic and environmental factors both contribute to cognitive test performance. A substantial increase in average intelligence test results in the second half of the previous century within one generation is unlikely to be explained by genetic changes. One possible explanation for the strong malleability of cognitive performance measure is that environmental factors modify gene expression via epigenetic mechanisms. Epigenetic factors may help to understand the recent observations of an association between dopamine-dependent encoding of reward prediction errors and cognitive capacity, which was modulated by adverse life events. The possible manifestation of malleable biomarkers contributing to variance in cognitive test performance, and thus possibly contributing to the "missing heritability" between estimates from twin studies and variance explained by genetic markers, is still unclear. Here we show in 1475 healthy adolescents from the IMaging and GENetics (IMAGEN) sample that general IQ (gIQ) is associated with (1) polygenic scoresGenetic and environmental factors both contribute to cognitive test performance. A substantial increase in average intelligence test results in the second half of the previous century within one generation is unlikely to be explained by genetic changes. One possible explanation for the strong malleability of cognitive performance measure is that environmental factors modify gene expression via epigenetic mechanisms. Epigenetic factors may help to understand the recent observations of an association between dopamine-dependent encoding of reward prediction errors and cognitive capacity, which was modulated by adverse life events. The possible manifestation of malleable biomarkers contributing to variance in cognitive test performance, and thus possibly contributing to the "missing heritability" between estimates from twin studies and variance explained by genetic markers, is still unclear. Here we show in 1475 healthy adolescents from the IMaging and GENetics (IMAGEN) sample that general IQ (gIQ) is associated with (1) polygenic scores for intelligence, (2) epigenetic modification of DRD2 gene, (3) gray matter density in striatum, and (4) functional striatal activation elicited by temporarily surprising reward-predicting cues. Comparing the relative importance for the prediction of gIQ in an overlapping subsample, our results demonstrate neurobiological correlates of the malleability of gIQ and point to equal importance of genetic variance, epigenetic modification of DRD2 receptor gene, as well as functional striatal activation, known to influence dopamine neurotransmission. Peripheral epigenetic markers are in need of confirmation in the central nervous system and should be tested in longitudinal settings specifically assessing individual and environmental factors that modify epigenetic structure.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jakob A. KaminskiORCiD, Florian SchlagenhaufORCiD, Michael RappORCiDGND, Swapnil AwasthiORCiD, Barbara RuggeriORCiD, Lorenz DesernoORCiD, Tobias BanaschewskiORCiD, Arun L. W. Bokde, Uli BrombergORCiD, Christian Büchel, Erin Burke QuinlanORCiD, Sylvane DesrivieresORCiD, Herta FlorORCiD, Vincent FrouinORCiD, Hugh Garavan, Penny Gowland, Bernd Ittermann, Jean-Luc Martinot, Marie-Laure Paillere Martinot, Frauke Nees, Dimitri Papadopoulos Orfanos, Tomas Paus, Luise PoustkaGND, Michael N. SmolkaORCiD, Juliane H. Fröhner, Henrik WalterORCiD, Robert Whelan, Stephan Ripke, Gunter Schumann, Andreas HeinzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-018-0222-7
ISSN:2158-3188
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30166545
Title of parent work (English):Translational Psychiatry
Subtitle (English):a marker of IQ malleability?
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/30
Completion year:2018
Creating corporation:IMAGEN Consortium
Release date:2021/10/12
Volume:8
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 950

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo