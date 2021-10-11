Schließen

Numerical modeling of thermally induced microcracking in porous ceramics

  • A numerical framework is developed to study the hysteresis of elastic properties of porous ceramics as a function of temperature. The developed numerical model is capable of employing experimentally measured crystallographic orientation distribution and coefficient of thermal expansion values. For realistic modeling of the microstructure, Voronoi polygons are used to generate polycrystalline grains. Some grains are considered as voids, to simulate the material porosity. To model intercrystalline cracking, cohesive elements are inserted along grain boundaries. Crack healing (recovery of the initial properties) upon closure is taken into account with special cohesive elements implemented in the commercial code ABAQUS. The numerical model can be used to estimate fracture properties governing the cohesive behavior through inverse analysis procedure. The model is applied to a porous cordierite ceramic. The obtained fracture properties are further used to successfully simulate general non-linear macroscopic stress-strain curves ofA numerical framework is developed to study the hysteresis of elastic properties of porous ceramics as a function of temperature. The developed numerical model is capable of employing experimentally measured crystallographic orientation distribution and coefficient of thermal expansion values. For realistic modeling of the microstructure, Voronoi polygons are used to generate polycrystalline grains. Some grains are considered as voids, to simulate the material porosity. To model intercrystalline cracking, cohesive elements are inserted along grain boundaries. Crack healing (recovery of the initial properties) upon closure is taken into account with special cohesive elements implemented in the commercial code ABAQUS. The numerical model can be used to estimate fracture properties governing the cohesive behavior through inverse analysis procedure. The model is applied to a porous cordierite ceramic. The obtained fracture properties are further used to successfully simulate general non-linear macroscopic stress-strain curves of cordierite, thereby validating the model.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Vladimir Buljak, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jeurceramsoc.2018.03.041
ISSN:0955-2219
ISSN:1873-619X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of the European Ceramic Society
Subtitle (English):an approach using cohesive elements
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/11
Tag:Cohesive finite elements; Interfacial strength; analysis
Volume:38
Issue:11
Number of pages:10
First page:4099
Last Page:4108
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo