Schließen

Fairness versus efficiency

  • We investigate in a laboratory experiment whether procedural fairness concerns affect how well individuals are able to solve a coordination problem in a two-player Volunteer’s Dilemma. Subjects receive external action recommendations, either to volunteer or to abstain from it, in order to facilitate coordination and improve efficiency. We manipulate the fairness of the recommendation procedure by varying the probabilities of receiving the disadvantageous recommendation to volunteer between players. We find evidence that while recommendations improve overall efficiency regardless of their implications for expected payoffs, there are behavioural asymmetries depending on the recommendation: advantageous recommendations are followed less frequently than disadvantageous ones and beliefs about others’ actions are more pessimistic in the treatment with recommendations inducing unequal expected payoffs.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Verena Kurz, Andreas OrlandORCiDGND, Kinga PosadzyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10683-017-9540-5
ISSN:1386-4157
ISSN:1573-6938
Title of parent work (English):Experimental Economics
Subtitle (English):how procedural fairness concerns affect coordination
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/11
Tag:Coordination; Correlated equilibrium; Procedural; Recommendations
Volume:21
Issue:3
Number of pages:26
First page:601
Last Page:626
Funding institution:Svenska Forskningsradet Formas through the program Human Cooperation to Manage Natural Resources (COMMONS)
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo