Ellipticity of the quantum mechanical Hamiltonians

  • In paper (Flad and Harutyunyan in Discrete Contin Dyn Syst 420-429, 2011) is shown that the Hamiltonian of the helium atom in the Born-Oppenheimer approximation, in the case if two particles coincide, is an edge-degenerate operator, which is elliptic in the corresponding edge calculus. The aim of this paper is an analogous investigation in the case if all three particles coincide. More precisely, we show that the Hamiltonian in the mentioned case is a corner-degenerate operator, which is elliptic as an operator in the corner analysis.

Metadaten
Author details:Heinz-Jürgen FladORCiD, Gohar Flad-Harutyunyan, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11868-017-0201-4
ISSN:1662-9981
ISSN:1662-999X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of pseudo-differential operators and applications
Subtitle (English):corner singularity of the helium atom
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/11
Volume:9
Issue:3
Number of pages:17
First page:451
Last Page:467
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 5739/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

