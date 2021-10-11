Ellipticity of the quantum mechanical Hamiltonians
- In paper (Flad and Harutyunyan in Discrete Contin Dyn Syst 420-429, 2011) is shown that the Hamiltonian of the helium atom in the Born-Oppenheimer approximation, in the case if two particles coincide, is an edge-degenerate operator, which is elliptic in the corresponding edge calculus. The aim of this paper is an analogous investigation in the case if all three particles coincide. More precisely, we show that the Hamiltonian in the mentioned case is a corner-degenerate operator, which is elliptic as an operator in the corner analysis.
|Author details:
|Heinz-Jürgen FladORCiD, Gohar Flad-Harutyunyan, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11868-017-0201-4
|ISSN:
|1662-9981
|ISSN:
|1662-999X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of pseudo-differential operators and applications
|Subtitle (English):
|corner singularity of the helium atom
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/27
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/11
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|17
|First page:
|451
|Last Page:
|467
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 5739/3-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert