A tilted pulse-front setup for femtosecond transient grating spectroscopy in highly non-collinear geometries

  • We demonstrate a tilted pulse-front transient grating (TG) technique that allows to optimally utilize time resolution as well as TG line density while probing under grazing incidence as typically done in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) or soft x-ray (SXR) experiments. Our optical setup adapts the pulse front tilt of the two pulses that create the TG to the grazing incident pulse. We demonstrate the technique using all 800 nm femtosecond laser pulses for TG generation on a vanadium dioxide film. We probe that grating via diffraction of a third 800 nm pulse. The time resolution of 90 fs is an improvement by a factor of 30 compared to our previous experiments on the same system. The scheme paves the way for EUV and SXR probing of optically induced TGs on any material.

Author details:A. Battistoni, H. A. Dürr, Markus GührORCiDGND, Thomas J. A. WolfORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/2040-8986/aad60a
ISSN:2040-8978
ISSN:2040-8986
Title of parent work (English):Journal of optics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/11
Tag:pulse front matching; transient grating spectroscopy; ultrafast spectroscopy
Volume:20
Issue:9
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:AMOS program within the Chemical Sciences, Geosciences and Biosciences Division of the Office of Basic Energy Sciences, Office of Science, US Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); Lichtenberg Professorship from the Volkswagen foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

